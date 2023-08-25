PDP has announced a new, unique lineup of stylish controllers for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox. The Realmz controllers, as they’re called (emphasis on “realm”), seem pretty basic in terms of their functionality, but the transparent housing of each controller features a slick, shadowbox-like aesthetic, complete with floating minis of your favorite characters, a unique backdrop, and LED accents.

The first wave of Realmz peripherals is centered around the characters from Sonic the Hedgehog, but PDP has already teased an Optimus Prime-themed Transformers controller to be revealed on Oct. 13, and Pikmin 4 controllers coming later this winter.

Most of the Realmz lineup is available to pre-order today from Amazon and PDP, but there isn’t a firm launch window for these products as of yet. The collection includes more than just wired and wireless controllers for the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox. There’s also a wired headset coming for the Switch.

While it's unlikely that anyone is going to ditch their Xbox Elite Series 2 controller in favor of a Realmz controller, fans of these franchises might enjoy checking one of these out. If you’re a collector, these would look great adorning a curio shelf when they launch later this fall.

Wired Switch Controllers

Wireless Switch Controllers

You can currently pre-order the $59.99 wireless Switch controllers from PDP.

Wired Xbox Controllers

Pre-orders for the $49.99 wired Xbox Realmz controller are available from PDP and Amazon.

Wired Switch Headset

The wired Realmz headset for the Nintendo Switch is available to pre-order from PDP and Amazon for $39.99.