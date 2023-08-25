 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Like a Hurricane, the unofficial oral history of Street Fighter 2, is now on our merch shop

Buy it alongside our vinyl with original compositions from Yoko Shimomura and Harumi Fujita, get $20 off

An image showing the cover of Like a Hurricane, the unofficial oral history of Street Fighter 2, written by Matt Leone. Image: Polygon, Read-Only Memory
Like a Hurricane, the $40 hardcover tome by Polygon’s Matt Leone (published by the folks at Read-Only Memory), is the latest addition to our growing merch store. It’s the unofficial oral history of Street Fighter 2, one of the most influential video games ever created. The book is a culmination of several years of research by Leone, packed with over 60 voices from the people who brought their vision of the game to life. It features over 50 specially commissioned illustrations, too. It’s a great addition to your shelf or coffee table.

We’re also welcoming a special, two-sided vinyl exclusively to our merch store. It’s an accompaniment to the book featuring two original compositions from Yoko Shimomura and Harumi Fujita, who both worked on Street Fighter 2’s memorable soundtrack. Alone it costs $30, but if you add both the book and vinyl to your cart, you’ll automatically get $20 off your order. In other words, you’ll get both for $50.

  • Side A: Yoko Shimomura (02:42) Side B: Harumi Fujita (02:09)

