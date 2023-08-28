Steam Strategy Fest starts today

Steam’s Strategy Fest kicks off today with discounts on a ton of excellent games to test your wits. Through Sep. 4, you’ll find a variety of fantastic strategy games from a number of genres discounted by up to 90% off their original prices. Whether you’re in the mood for a grand strategy title, like Hearts of Iron 4, or if you prefer reimagined classics, like Master of Magic, you’ll likely find something to enjoy. While there are literally hundreds of games to choose from, we’ve collected a handful from across genres that we think you should check out.
Turn-based Strategy
- Phoenix Point - $12.49 (was $24.99)
- Xenonauts 2 - $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector - $23.99 (was $39.99)
- Untamed Tactics - $16.99 (was $19.99)
- Battletech - $9.99 (was $39.99)
Real-time Strategy
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - $35.99 (was $39.99)
- Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $23.99 (was $29.99)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command - $23.99 (was $29.99)
Grand Strategy and 4X
- Terra Invicta - $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Master of Magic - $27.99 ($39.99)
- Victoria 3 - $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (was $39.99)
- Hearts of Iron 4 - $11.99 (was $39.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 - $5.99 (was $59.99)
City Building / Management
- Northgard - $8.99 (was $29.99)
- Ixion - $20.99 (was $34.99)
- Urbek City Builder - $11.39 (was $18.99)
- Homeseek - $19.99 (was $24.99)
- War for the Overworld - $5.99 (was $29.99)
- The Wandering Village - $18.74 (was $24.99)
Card Games / Deckbuilding
- Potionomics - $19.99 (was $24.99)
- Wingspan - $9.99 (was $19.99)
- Backpack Hero - $13.59 (was $16.99)
- Cardboard Town - $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Cultist Simulator - $6.79 (was $19.99)
