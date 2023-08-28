 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steam Strategy Fest starts today

Save up to 90% on eligible strategy titles through Sep. 4

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Cover art of Age of Empires 4, Dune: Spice Wars, and Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Graphic: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Steam, Microsoft, Mimimi, Shiro Games [a combination of artwork with multiple third-party assets]
Steam’s Strategy Fest kicks off today with discounts on a ton of excellent games to test your wits. Through Sep. 4, you’ll find a variety of fantastic strategy games from a number of genres discounted by up to 90% off their original prices. Whether you’re in the mood for a grand strategy title, like Hearts of Iron 4, or if you prefer reimagined classics, like Master of Magic, you’ll likely find something to enjoy. While there are literally hundreds of games to choose from, we’ve collected a handful from across genres that we think you should check out.

Turn-based Strategy

Real-time Strategy

Grand Strategy and 4X

City Building / Management

Card Games / Deckbuilding

