Tekken 8 pre-order guide

Tekken 8 arrives on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox on Jan. 26. The long-awaited sequel in the Bandai Namco fighting game franchise has gone 8 years without a sequel, but it’s returning in style with 32 characters, additional mechanics, gorgeous graphics, and many quality of life improvements.

If you want to pre-order the game, doing so gets you the Paul Phoenix Arcade Quest costume once it launches. This include five cosmetic items. Pre-ordering the PlayStation version will get you two additional Tetsujin and Mokujin avatar skins for Arcade Quest, the game’s single player mode.

If you’re planning to pick up a physical copy, both Best Buy and GameStop are offering exclusive pre-order bonuses. Reserving a copy at GameStop gets you a keychain sporting a pair of magnetic fighting gloves. Pre-ordering through Best Buy will get you a metal poster featuring the Tekken 8 logo. Take your pick! GameStop is also advertising an $84.99 bundle that packages a copy of the game with an exclusive action figure of everyone’s favorite muscle-bound, wrestling tiger, King.

Below, we’ve outlined every edition of Tekken 8 that’s currently available to pre-order to our North American audience, where you can buy them, and what specific bonuses you can expect.

Tekken 8 standard edition pre-order details

The $69.99 standard version of Tekken 8 can be pre-ordered digitally via Steam, or through the Xbox or PlayStation Store. You can also pick up a physical copy of the game at GameStop or Best Buy. As mentioned above, reserving the game at Best Buy gets you an exclusive metal poster, while going through GameStop gets you a fighting glove keychain.

Pre-ordering the standard edition for Xbox, PlayStation, or PC entitles you to the Paul Phoenix Arcade Quest costume, while PlayStation pre-orders get the Tetsujin and Mokujin avatar skins for Arcade Quest as well.

Tekken 8 deluxe edition pre-order details

The $99.99 deluxe edition of Tekken 8 is only available in digital format through Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. The deluxe edition includes the digital items mentioned above, plus a gold suit alternate costume for the starting roster of 32 characters, and access to the first year of post-release content. That content will include four new playable characters in addition to an exclusive Kinjin avatar skin for Arcade Quest.

Tekken 8 ultimate edition pre-order details

Just like the deluxe edition, the $109.99 ultimate edition is a digital exclusive and is available through Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. In addition to the in-game cosmetics and year 1 pass included with the deluxe edition, you’ll also get access to some exclusive customization options for Arcade Quest mode. The ultimate edition features avatar skins modeled after Kazuya, Jun, and Jin, as well as a set of 32 T-shirt designs to use on your own custom avatars.

Tekken 8 premium collector’s edition pre-order details

If you want some physical loot to go along with your copy of Tekken 8, your only option is the $299.99 premium collector’s edition, which is available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox exclusively through the Bandai Namco Store. Besides getting you access to all the digital goodies included with all of the cheaper versions of the game, the collector’s edition is packaged with a number of items you won’t get anywhere else: