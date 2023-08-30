 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final Fantasy 16 is $15 off for a limited time

20% off this PS5 exclusive is a nice deal

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Clive reaches for his sword at the feet of a towering lava giant, which also has horns, in Final Fantasy 16 Image: Square Enix
There’s a small, but welcome discount happening on the digital edition of Final Fantasy 16 for the PlayStation. Instead of paying the full $69.99 that is has sold for since its June launch, you can snag it for $55.99. This temporary price cut lasts until Sept. 7. If you’d prefer the digital deluxe edition that includes a digital mini artbook and mini soundtrack, there’s a sale on that version, too. Normally $89.99, it’s $71.99. That version can be purchased from the same link above.

Seasoned Final Fantasy fans have likely already torn through this new game, but for newcomers to the series, this is a great one to jump into. Its gameplay feels fresh, and the deep combat lets you string combos as you would in, say, Bayonetta, or a fighting game. And if you need a hand at any step of the way, our guides team have you covered with extensive Final Fantasy 16 guides and tips.

In relevant news, with the announcement of Charles Martinet moving away from being the voice of Mario, the English voice actor for Final Fantasy 16’s Clive put forward an excellent, curse-laden audition for the legendary role on Twitter. Enjoy:

