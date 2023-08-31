 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mamma mia, Nintendo just announced a new Mario-themed Switch

The bright red $349.99 OLED Switch is available to pre-order now ahead of its Oct. 6 launch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Image: Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Wa-hoo! To celebrate the upcoming launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo announced the launch a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED on Oct. 6. You can currently pre-order the console modeled after everyone's favorite red plumber on the Nintendo Store for $349.99.

The new edition of the console costs the same as the standard version of the stock OLED Switch, and features all of the same hardware, including an improved display, kickstand, and speakers. The console and dock are adorned with a matte-red all-over paint job; the back of the dock features a silhouette of the titular plumber. While I think Nintendo should’ve kept this under wraps — console spoiler??? — opening the back of the dock reveals a small trove of coins, arranged as you’d find them in the warp pipe of World 1-1 from the original Super Mario Bros.

A stock image of the back of the new Mario Edition Nintendo Switch OLED. Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has been quick to roll out special editions of its console to coincide with the launch of some of its exclusive properties. So far, we’ve seen Switch OLED models sporting the themes modeled after Tears of the Kingdom, Monster Hunter Rise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and Splatoon 3. Personally, I’m holding my breath for a Kirby-themed OLED.

Loading comments...

The Latest

More game studios are changing the industry by unionizing

By Nicole Carpenter

Saints Row studio Volition shut down by Embracer

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

PSA: Play Starfield’s campaign before doing side quests

By Ari Notis
/ new

The Case of the Golden Idol, 2022’s best puzzle game, gets one last deathly DLC

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Watch today’s new Nintendo Direct all about Super Mario Bros. Wonder

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Starfield AMA: Let’s answer your questions about the game!

By Polygon Staff
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon