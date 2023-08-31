Mamma mia, Nintendo just announced a new Mario-themed Switch

Wa-hoo! To celebrate the upcoming launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo announced the launch a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED on Oct. 6. You can currently pre-order the console modeled after everyone's favorite red plumber on the Nintendo Store for $349.99.

The new edition of the console costs the same as the standard version of the stock OLED Switch, and features all of the same hardware, including an improved display, kickstand, and speakers. The console and dock are adorned with a matte-red all-over paint job; the back of the dock features a silhouette of the titular plumber. While I think Nintendo should’ve kept this under wraps — console spoiler??? — opening the back of the dock reveals a small trove of coins, arranged as you’d find them in the warp pipe of World 1-1 from the original Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo has been quick to roll out special editions of its console to coincide with the launch of some of its exclusive properties. So far, we’ve seen Switch OLED models sporting the themes modeled after Tears of the Kingdom, Monster Hunter Rise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and Splatoon 3. Personally, I’m holding my breath for a Kirby-themed OLED.