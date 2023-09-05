Logitech delivers a trio of new esports accessories

Logitech has just introduced three new accessories to its successful Pro portfolio. The G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse, the G Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard, and the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset are all available to purchase from Logitech, starting today.

Logitech hasn’t done much to shake up the overall look of these accessories compared to their predecessors, instead keeping with a straightforward design available in black, white, or magenta. However, each accessory has received a handful of less obvious improvements to help you get an edge on your opponents. Below, we’ve detailed the changes to these new peripherals, and what makes them special.

The original Logitech Pro X Superlight has lived up to its name by providing players with a powerful gaming mouse weighing under 63 grams. The Pro X Superlight 2 continues that legacy with improved hardware, and somehow sheds even more weight. The Pro X Superlight sequel retains the same ambidextrous design from the original, but is now equipped with Logitech’s own optical switches and a 32,000 DPI sensor, all weighing in at a paltry 60 grams.

While the new Superlight can run for up to 95 hours without needing to recharge thanks to its lack of RGB lighting, it’s also compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging system, allowing it to run indefinitely without needing to be plugged in, albeit adding a couple extra grams.

However, perhaps the biggest improvement to the second-gen Superlight mouse is the addition of 2K Hz polling without the need for an external dongle or accessory. Competitor Razer has developed other wireless gaming mice capable of up to 4K Hz polling, like the Basilisk V3 Pro and Deathadder V3 Pro, but both require the purchase of an additional dongle to unlock this capability.

The $159.99 G Pro X Superlight 2 is currently available from Logitech in either black, white, or magenta color treatments.

The new Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed closely resembles the original Pro X keyboard, but improves the tenkeyless layout with dedicated media playback buttons and a volume roller in addition to 2.4 Ghz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. The keyboard can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge, and can be topped off via a detachable USB-C cable. Some other quality-of-life features include dual-shot PBT keycaps and the inclusion of a hard shell carrying case.

While the Pro X TKL Lightspeed is available with Logitech’s proprietary linear, clicky, or tactile GX switches, they are not hot-swappable — an omission made even more painful by the lack of any built-in sound dampening.

The G Pro X TKL Lightspeed is currently available from Logitech in either black, white, or magenta for $199.99.

An already an excellent gaming headset, the original G Pro X offered a comfortable fit paired with top-notch sound and build quality. The Pro X 2 Lightspeed brings back everything we loved about the original with some modest improvements.

The same excellent fit and finish from the original Pro X headset are present in the sequel, including the comfortable leatherette earcups and plush headband with aluminum forks. One significant change, though, is the ability to lay the earcups flat around your neck when not in use, thanks to an additional pivot point where the forks meet the headband.

In addition to the expected assortment of cables and the detachable boom mic, you’ll also find a zippered carrying case and alternative felted earcups packaged with the Pro X 2.

The sound profile for the headset and its adjustable boom mic sounds great out of the box, thanks to its new graphene drivers, and can be adjusted using the Logitech G software. Just like its predecessor, the Pro X 2 Lightspeed does an admirable job isolating your ears from unwanted noise, but isn’t equipped with active noise cancellation.

The G Pro X 2 can pair with PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch using either Bluetooth or 2.4 Ghz wireless, or with Xbox consoles by using its 3.5mm wired connection.

The black and white versions of the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset are currently on backorder from Logitech; you can reserve a unit for $249.99, or you can purchase one in the vivid magenta color right now.