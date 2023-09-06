Nintendo’s new Switch Lite bundle is all about Animal Crossing

Nintendo is gearing up for the holidays with some fresh Switch console bundles. This year brings a new $199.99 Switch Lite bundle that’s Animal Crossing-themed. It comes in light pink or blue, with leaves printed on the console. What’s noteworthy about this bundle is that it comes with a download code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (a $60 value). In case you can’t get enough of the game, the Happy Home Paradise DLC is $24.99, or free if you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

Both models will be available to purchase on Oct. 6, but the colors are exclusive to specific retailers. The pink Isabelle Aloha Edition will be available through Target, while the blue Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition will be available through Walmart. We’ll add the links here once they go live.

Related The best Animal Crossing gifts for fans

Also coming to shelves on Oct. 6 is the Mario Kart 8 Switch bundle that we’ve seen for a couple of years, but bearing a new box design. The $299.99 bundle includes the standard, non-OLED Nintendo Switch packaged with a copy of Mario Kart 8, plus a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

In case you didn’t know, there are 48 race courses and new characters not included with this copy. Those are available with the $24.99 Booster Course Pass. Alternatively, they’re free to access if you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, which this bundle doesn’t include.