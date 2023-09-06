 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nintendo’s new Switch Lite bundle is all about Animal Crossing

A sweet design, plus it includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons for no extra charge

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new
A stock image of the Timmy &amp; Tommy Animal Crossing Switch Lite Bundle Image: Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Nintendo is gearing up for the holidays with some fresh Switch console bundles. This year brings a new $199.99 Switch Lite bundle that’s Animal Crossing-themed. It comes in light pink or blue, with leaves printed on the console. What’s noteworthy about this bundle is that it comes with a download code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (a $60 value). In case you can’t get enough of the game, the Happy Home Paradise DLC is $24.99, or free if you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.

Both models will be available to purchase on Oct. 6, but the colors are exclusive to specific retailers. The pink Isabelle Aloha Edition will be available through Target, while the blue Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition will be available through Walmart. We’ll add the links here once they go live.

A stock image of the back of the Timmy &amp; Tommy Animal Crossing Switch Lite Image: Nintendo

Also coming to shelves on Oct. 6 is the Mario Kart 8 Switch bundle that we’ve seen for a couple of years, but bearing a new box design. The $299.99 bundle includes the standard, non-OLED Nintendo Switch packaged with a copy of Mario Kart 8, plus a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

In case you didn’t know, there are 48 race courses and new characters not included with this copy. Those are available with the $24.99 Booster Course Pass. Alternatively, they’re free to access if you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, which this bundle doesn’t include.

A stock image of the Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch bundle Image: Nintendo

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to fix Starfield’s audio bug

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The best Baldur’s Gate gifts

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Filed under:

Starfield ‘Mantis’ puzzle solution, ‘Secret Outpost’ lair quest walkthrough

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Disney’s superhero K-drama Moving is running circles around the MCU

By Kayti Burt
/ new

Mamma mia, Nintendo just announced a new Mario-themed Switch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Here’s where to buy Baldur’s Gate 3

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon