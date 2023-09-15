 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Genshin Impact’s first book stateside packages up stunning character art

Personally, I love the Ayaka art

By Ana Diaz
Aether and Lumine from Genshin Impact standing on a field of white flowers. They look like they’re glowing with light against a deep blue sky. Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
Genshin Impact creator Mihoyo and HarperCollins Publishers are teaming up to bring the game’s first official art book and game companion stateside this fall. The book is called Genshin Impact, Official Art Book Vol. 1, and it will be available for purchase on Oct. 3. Leading up to the release, publisher HarperCollins shared a first look at the book with Polygon.

The first volume of the book will contain “artwork that celebrates moments, characters, and storylines” inspired by Geshin Impact. This book will largely focus on adventures in the regions of Monstadt and Liyue, and cover content and art up to the 1.6 version of the game. The paperback will contain hundreds of pieces of art that show character designs, promotional art, character trailer art, and commemorative illustrations.

Genshin Impact pairs an anime-esque art style with a sweeping fantasy adventure setting that players can explore. Created by Mihoyo, which has since rebranded to Hoyoverse, the game is known for stunning designs for its characters and gorgeous art. Now, fans stateside can relish in those pretty characters’ designs with a paperback copy of the book.

Genshin Impact, Official Art Book Vol. 1 is being released as a trade paperback and will cost $35. It is available for pre-order online at Amazon, HarperCollins, and Barnes & Noble. You can flip through a preview of the book below. Fans might recognize some of the art shared on Genshin Impact’s social media accounts, and splash art for consoles.

  • Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
  • Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
  • Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
  • Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
  • Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
  • Kamisato Ayaka didn’t become a playable character until 2.0, but she appeared in celebratory art of the game early on in development. Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers
  • Image: Mihoyo/HarperCollins Publishers

