The new Zelda and ‘hot’ Ganondorf amiibo are now available for pre-order

Nintendo’s latest Zelda-themed amiibo arrive in November

By Cameron Faulkner
An image of the Ganondorf and Princess Zelda amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo
After reminding viewers during the Sept. 14 Nintendo Direct that new amiibos of Princess Zelda and Ganondorf would be coming on Nov. 3, both went up for pre-order on Best Buy for $15.99 each. You can try your luck at placing an order now. These amiibo are based on the variants of these characters from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (heard of it?).

Nintendo has yet to share whether these amiibo will unlock a new Paraglider design for Link, but eager fans may want to pre-order anyway before pre-release stock sells out. In case you’re new to collecting amiibo, certain figures can unlock unique Paraglider fabric designs in the game that Link can equip. At the very least, Zelda-themed amiibo will grant you items each day you scan them with your Nintendo Switch console.

