Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order guide

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is returning to its roots with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, launching on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC on Oct. 8. You can currently pre-order the console versions of the game from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or GameStop. If you plan to pick the game up for PC, you can reserve a copy through the Epic Games Store.

Where Assassin’s Creed Origins took gamers to ancient Egypt, then to Greece in Odyssey, and then across vast swaths of medieval England in Valhalla, Mirage is focused on delivering a denser experience centered solely around ninth-century Baghdad. The single city setting, paired with gameplay that sheds the RPG-heavy mechanics of previous titles in favor of something more akin to Assassin’s Creed 2, represents a return to form for the Ubisoft keystone.

For Ubisoft Plus subscribers, the base game will be available to play on launch day. For everyone else, pre-ordering a copy through specific retailers entitles you to some exclusive goodies. Below, we’ve outlined what you get with each edition of the game, and where you can find them.

Where to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage standard edition

Starting at $49.99, Mirage is more affordable than most new games out there. Pre-ordering the standard edition of the game (also referred to as the “Launch Edition”) for any platform and from any retailer grants access to the Forty Thieves quest at launch. However, there are a couple of retailer-exclusive bonuses available.

Pre-ordering through Amazon or Walmart gets you a trio of collectable lithographs and a map of ancient Baghdad, while pre-orders placed through Best Buy get a free 6 x 8-inch canvas art print. The game is also available to pre-order at Target and GameStop, but you won’t get anything special from either.

The game isn’t available at launch for Steam. So, if you’re picking up a copy for PC (and you don’t see Ubisoft Plus as being right for you), head over to the Epic Games Store to buy it there.

Where to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage deluxe edition

The $59.99 deluxe edition of the game gets you a pack of in-game cosmetic items inspired by Prince of Persia, plus a digital artbook and soundtrack. A key difference here is that, puzzlingly, a deluxe edition pre-order placed through Amazon doesn’t come with the lithographs and map included with the cheaper standard edition. However, pre-ordering through Best Buy still gets you a canvas print. Pre-orders can also be placed at Walmart, GameStop, and Target. Windows PC pre-orders are available through the Epic Games Store.

Where to pre-order the Assassin’s Creed Mirage collector’s case

It just wouldn’t be an Assassin’s Creed game (or really, any kind of major game debut) without a collector’s edition statue. The $149.99 collector’s case is available exclusively through GameStop.

In addition to all of the digital goodies included with the deluxe and standard editions, the collector’s case comes packaged with the following items.