Mondo’s new Batman: Mask of the Phantasm figurine rules

Mondo, that legendary maker of tempting objects, has released the next figure in its line of 1/6th scale figurines honoring the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series and it’s the Phantasm. And boy does it look like an animation cell come to life, with a “billowing” and tattered cape painted dark on the inside and light on the outside, reproducing the villain’s faux-ghostly form to a T.

Phantasm is one of the rare original villains created by the Batman: The Animated Series team, appearing in the series’ animated theatrical feature Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which was produced concurrently with the 20-episode second season of the surprise hit show — a working sprint that writer Paul Dini recalls as exhausting.

But the Phantasm, and (spoiler warning for a 30 year old movie?) her secret identity as Bruce Wayne’s fiancée Andrea Beaumont, has become one of the most memorable villains of the Animated Series. And one of its most singular: A character so fit to the story of Mask of the Phantasm that she’s barely been used in anything else. It’s nice to see her get a Mondo figure, and even nicer to see a “Swappable Andrea Torso” in the figure’s accessories.

The figure stands a whopping 12 inches (about 30.5 centimeters) tall, and will set you back an understandable but still whopping $210. It’s expected to ship in February 2024, so that’s just in time to show your sweetie that, unlike Batman, you’d still love them if they were secretly a supervillain. Preorders through Mondoshop.com are available now, and will remain open through Sep. 25 at 11:58 a.m. Central Time.