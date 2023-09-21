 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mondo’s new Batman: Mask of the Phantasm figurine rules

Your angel of death is available for preorder

By Susana Polo
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mondo’s 1/6 Scale Phantasm figure appears on a cloudy background, with its cape billowing. Image: Mondo
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

Mondo, that legendary maker of tempting objects, has released the next figure in its line of 1/6th scale figurines honoring the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series and it’s the Phantasm. And boy does it look like an animation cell come to life, with a “billowing” and tattered cape painted dark on the inside and light on the outside, reproducing the villain’s faux-ghostly form to a T.

Phantasm is one of the rare original villains created by the Batman: The Animated Series team, appearing in the series’ animated theatrical feature Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which was produced concurrently with the 20-episode second season of the surprise hit show — a working sprint that writer Paul Dini recalls as exhausting.

But the Phantasm, and (spoiler warning for a 30 year old movie?) her secret identity as Bruce Wayne’s fiancée Andrea Beaumont, has become one of the most memorable villains of the Animated Series. And one of its most singular: A character so fit to the story of Mask of the Phantasm that she’s barely been used in anything else. It’s nice to see her get a Mondo figure, and even nicer to see a “Swappable Andrea Torso” in the figure’s accessories.

Mondo’s Phantasm figure and its accessories on a blank background: Alternate hands, hooks, a stand, a swappable hood and alternate torso of her true identity as Andrea Beaumont, and an attachment for the base of the stand that looks like a swirl of smoke. Image: Mondo
A post shot of Mondo’s Phantasm figure, using its alternate Andrea Beaumont torso. Image: Mondo
Wreathed in dry ice smoke, Mondo’s Phantasm figure raises its arms menacingly. Image: Mondo
Mondo’s Phantasm figure stands menacingly in a lil model graveyard, with its cape billowing. Image: Mondo

The figure stands a whopping 12 inches (about 30.5 centimeters) tall, and will set you back an understandable but still whopping $210. It’s expected to ship in February 2024, so that’s just in time to show your sweetie that, unlike Batman, you’d still love them if they were secretly a supervillain. Preorders through Mondoshop.com are available now, and will remain open through Sep. 25 at 11:58 a.m. Central Time.

Next Up In DC

Loading comments...

The Latest

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are hyped to finally change their character’s appearance

By Nicole Clark
/ new

The best gifts for Starfield fans

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The best stealth build and stealth skills in Payday 3

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

The best skills to get first in Payday 3

By Jordan Oloman
/ new

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is coming to Call of Duty

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Final Fantasy 14 is getting an official tabletop RPG

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon