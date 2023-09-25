 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hallmark made an irresistible Sega Dreamcast tree ornament

It’s available for pre-order, and will ship in late October

A mini replica of the Sega Dreamcast console in the form of a holiday ornament. Image: Hallmark, Sega
Hallmark’s Keepsake lineup of holiday ornaments is not playing around this season. One of the many new ornaments in its catalog just went up for pre-order, and it’s a mini replica of the Sega Dreamcast console that lights up and makes sounds. There’s a controller plugged into it, and displayed on the tiny VMU screen is an equally adorable Sonic The Hedgehog. To light up and play tunes from Sonic Adventure (what a nice touch), you’ll need to install the three LR44 batteries that are included in the box.

This ornament will ship on Oct. 23, and you can place at pre-order at Amazon right now. Its retail price is $22.99, but you can get it for $16.32 during the pre-order period. One thing to note is that you need to place an order directly from the hub page that’s linked here. It’ll also be available through the official Hallmark site on Oct. 14, but the ability to purchase it isn’t live yet.

Also available from this page are a number of other tempting, video game-themed ornaments, like Donkey Kong from Mario Kart, Samus Aran, King Mickey from Kingdom Hearts, and more.

