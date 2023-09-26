Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth pre-order guide

The latest installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy launches on Feb. 29 exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Dubbed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this iteration builds on the first game that takes place exclusively in Midgar. The sequel promises to be much bigger, taking Cloud Strife and company to plenty of regions filled with mini games, quests, and other challenges — some of which were not present in the original 1997 game.

Pre-ordering any edition of the upcoming game gets you access to the Midgar Bangle Mk. II in-game accessory. Additionally, there are several retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses to keep in mind. Any edition purchased through Best Buy will come with a free steelbook case, while reserving a copy through Amazon gets you an adhesive skin for your DualSense controller, and GameStop is offering an exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth-branded trucker cap. There’s even a way to get Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for no extra charge by pre-ordering.

Keep reading to find out what you get with each edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and info on where to reserve your copy.

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth standard edition

The standard version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that comes with the fewest extra perks costs $69.99, and pre-ordering will get you the Midgar Bangle MK. II in-game accessory. Reserving a copy through Amazon will also get you a free controller skin, while Best Buy pre-orders come with a complimentary steelbook case, and GameStop will get you a free trucker hat.

Pre-orders are also available through Walmart, and Target.

If you didn’t have the chance to play the first part of the remastered Final Fantasy 7 saga, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, you can get it for free when you pre-order a $69.99 twin pack at the PlayStation Store. The twin bundle includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (which you can start playing immediately) and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Pre-ordering the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Twin Package gets you the Summoning Materia: Moogle Trio in-game bonus item, and it saves you $30 compared to the post-launch price, which will be going up to $99.99 on Feb. 29.

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth deluxe edition

The $99.99 deluxe edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes with the same pre-order bonuses included with the standard edition, plus even more goodies. In addition to the Midgar Bangle Mk. II, you’ll also get a mini soundtrack CD, and a hardcover artbook.

It’s worth noting that the deluxe edition comes with a different steelbook case than the version offered with Best Buy pre-orders, but reserving your copy through Best Buy will still net you a second case ... if collecting steelbooks is what you’re into. Pre-orders placed through Amazon and GameStop still include their respective bonuses mentioned earlier in this post.

The deluxe edition is also available to pre-order through Walmart, and Target.

Where to pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth collector’s edition

The $349.99 collector’s edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available exclusively through the Square Enix store. The collector’s edition gets everything included with the deluxe version, but comes packaged with additional in-game bonus items, plus an intimidating 19-inch Sephiroth statue.

Below is a full list of the in-game items you’ll have access to with the collector’s edition of the game: