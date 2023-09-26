New PlayStation 5 owners can get a free game for a limited time

There’s never been a better time to bring home a PlayStation 5. Right now, people in the U.S. who activate their new PS5 console (either the disc-ready or digital version) before Oct. 20 can get a free game. By the way, that’s in addition to getting Astro’s Playroom, a fun platforming game that’s included with every console.

The list below reads like a catalog of the PlayStation 5’s greatest hits. Getting a freebie sure is nice, but I don’t envy folks who have to choose just one from this stellar library.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us: Part 1

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

This is a great way to kickstart your collection of essential games for the PlayStation, so if you’re interested in this offer, we’ve outlined how to redeem your free game below.

Purchase and activate your PlayStation 5. Head to the settings menu once you’ve purchased and set up your PlayStation 5. Once there, head to the “Users and Accounts” menu and select “Console Sharing and Offline Play”. In that menu, select Enable, which will activate this PlayStation 5 and designate it as your primary console. Head to the PlayStation Store. Opening the PlayStation Store via your console will show you a banner that will direct you to the selection of games available to download. Choose your game.

Currently, the PlayStation 5 is available from multiple retailers. One thing to keep in mind is that Amazon’s Big Deal Days (also known as October Prime Day) is right around the corner (Oct. 10-11). Will Sony’s console get another $50 discount, letting you get an even better deal before the Oct. 20 deadline arrives? We’ll have to wait and see.