Check out the new Doctor Who cards for Magic: The Gathering

A set of 10 Doctor Who-themed cards are now available as a Secret Lair drop, Wizards of the Coast’s print-on-demand service for Magic: The Gathering. The limited run of cards modeled after everyone’s favorite Time Lord are being published as part of the Secret Lair Spookydrop (fans of Evil Dead, The Princess Bride, and more should check it out). The limited-edition drop is divided into two sets of five cards themed after a pair of the most terrifying antagonists in the Doctor Who universe (Whoniverse?), the Daleks and the Weeping Angels.

The Dalek set consists of five multicolored lands that enter the battlefield tapped if you control more than two lands. The set of five Weeping Angels cards consists of — surprise!— four white angel creature cards, and a single white angel artifact creature.

Like other Secret Lair drops, the two Doctor Who sets are available in foil and non-foil variants. Picking up a set of five standard, non-foil cards will set you back $29.99, while their shinier counterparts are available for $39.99.

This limited collection of cards joins the Doctor Who Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering sets. Those don't launch until October 13, but they’re currently available to pre-order in Commander and Booster pack formats from Amazon.