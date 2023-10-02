 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Check out the new Doctor Who cards for Magic: The Gathering

Angels, Doctors, and Daleks come to Wizards’ print-on-demand service

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art for the “Angel of Serenity” card from the Doctor Who Secret Lair for Magic: The Gathering Image: Wizards of the Coast
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

A set of 10 Doctor Who-themed cards are now available as a Secret Lair drop, Wizards of the Coast’s print-on-demand service for Magic: The Gathering. The limited run of cards modeled after everyone’s favorite Time Lord are being published as part of the Secret Lair Spookydrop (fans of Evil Dead, The Princess Bride, and more should check it out). The limited-edition drop is divided into two sets of five cards themed after a pair of the most terrifying antagonists in the Doctor Who universe (Whoniverse?), the Daleks and the Weeping Angels.

The Dalek set consists of five multicolored lands that enter the battlefield tapped if you control more than two lands. The set of five Weeping Angels cards consists of — surprise!— four white angel creature cards, and a single white angel artifact creature.

Like other Secret Lair drops, the two Doctor Who sets are available in foil and non-foil variants. Picking up a set of five standard, non-foil cards will set you back $29.99, while their shinier counterparts are available for $39.99.

  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • Image: Wizards of the Coast

This limited collection of cards joins the Doctor Who Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering sets. Those don't launch until October 13, but they’re currently available to pre-order in Commander and Booster pack formats from Amazon.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Loki season 2, Our Flag Means Death season 2, a Netflix heist thriller, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Save $10 when you buy $50 worth of Lego at Amazon

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

How to obtain Credit Coupons for ‘Unfinished Comedy’ in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

A canceled Netflix horror-thriller is the perfect way to usher in spooky season

By Brianna Zigler
/ new

Overwatch 2’s spooky new season summons a big Diablo crossover

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Lenovo’s Legion Go is a handheld PC with Switch-like tricks

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon