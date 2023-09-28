 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where you can pre-order the Meta Quest 3

We’ve found the best deals on Meta’s new mixed reality headset

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset is pictured, with its front, side, and bottom revealed. Image: Meta
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Meta recently announced that its Quest 3 mixed reality headset for VR and AR applications will launch on Oct. 10. The follow-up to the Quest 2, which launched in 2020 and will remain on shelves, costs quite a bit more. Compared to the $299.99 Quest 2, the Quest 3 starts at $499.99 for a model that boasts 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a $649.99 option if you want 512 GB of storage, plus a free six-month trial to Meta’s Quest Plus game subscription service.

As a general perk for early buyers of the Quest 3 (valid until Jan. 27, 2024), Meta is including Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free with purchase. You’ll be eligible to get the game, a $59.99 value, no matter where you choose to buy your headset.

If you’re hoping to pre-order one so you can play around on launch day, several retailers are taking orders for the headset. Not just that, some are offering perks for buyers.

Best Meta Quest 3 pre-order deals

The best deal is at Costco, which is offering a jam-packed bundle for its members. For $599.99, it’s tossing in a $25 Meta Quest store gift card, plus a hard zip-up case and an Elite strap for added comfort. For the added $100, you’re getting $165 of freebies. Given that a Costco membership costs $60 annually, this isn’t a bad deal at all.

Newegg is accepting pre-orders for both versions of the Quest 3. In addition to the free game you’ll get with the headset, Newegg is including a free $15 gift card to the Meta Quest store. If you spend that $15 wisely, it can get you a solid game, or some Beat Saber DLC song packs.

At GameStop, you won’t get a free gift card with the headset, but you will get an exclusive Asgard’s Wrath lens cleaning cloth with your purchase. You’ll need to bring your proof of purchase to your local GameStop to get the cloth on launch day.

Elsewhere, places like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are accepting pre-orders, but without special perks.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update will bring a surprising amount of new content

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Genshin Impact Fontaine hidden reputation world quest list

By Julia Lee
/ new

Patrick Stewart told Paramount he wants a Picard movie

By Pete Volk
/ new

Pokémon merch causes chaos at Van Gogh museum, which will soon implement purchase limits

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

How to obtain Credit Coupons for ‘Unfinished Comedy’ in Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sex Education’s finale is completely reasonable and a total letdown

By Nylah Burton
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon