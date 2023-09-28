Where you can pre-order the Meta Quest 3

Meta recently announced that its Quest 3 mixed reality headset for VR and AR applications will launch on Oct. 10. The follow-up to the Quest 2, which launched in 2020 and will remain on shelves, costs quite a bit more. Compared to the $299.99 Quest 2, the Quest 3 starts at $499.99 for a model that boasts 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a $649.99 option if you want 512 GB of storage, plus a free six-month trial to Meta’s Quest Plus game subscription service.

As a general perk for early buyers of the Quest 3 (valid until Jan. 27, 2024), Meta is including Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free with purchase. You’ll be eligible to get the game, a $59.99 value, no matter where you choose to buy your headset.

If you’re hoping to pre-order one so you can play around on launch day, several retailers are taking orders for the headset. Not just that, some are offering perks for buyers.

Best Meta Quest 3 pre-order deals

The best deal is at Costco, which is offering a jam-packed bundle for its members. For $599.99, it’s tossing in a $25 Meta Quest store gift card, plus a hard zip-up case and an Elite strap for added comfort. For the added $100, you’re getting $165 of freebies. Given that a Costco membership costs $60 annually, this isn’t a bad deal at all.

Meta Quest 3 bundle $600

$665

10% off Prices taken at time of publishing. This bundle includes the 128 GB version of the headset, plus a Quest 3 Elite Strap, a Quest 3 Carrying Case, and a $25 gift card to the Meta Quest store. $600 at Costco

Newegg is accepting pre-orders for both versions of the Quest 3. In addition to the free game you’ll get with the headset, Newegg is including a free $15 gift card to the Meta Quest store. If you spend that $15 wisely, it can get you a solid game, or some Beat Saber DLC song packs.

At GameStop, you won’t get a free gift card with the headset, but you will get an exclusive Asgard’s Wrath lens cleaning cloth with your purchase. You’ll need to bring your proof of purchase to your local GameStop to get the cloth on launch day.

Elsewhere, places like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are accepting pre-orders, but without special perks.