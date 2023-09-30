You can get free games with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this weekend

There’s never been a better time to join the current console generation, thanks to this weekend’s deals. Current promotions on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are mighty tempting, as either console comes with a free game to kickstart your collection. We have more details below.

As we do every weekend here at Polygon, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site. You can also find some awesome deals on manga, and a superb collection of indie titles at Humble.

The best gaming deals this week

This weekend, there are solid deals on the Xbox Series X worth checking out. For those who prefer a discount — clean and simple — we recommend checking out Dell’s discount that knocks $50 off the Microsoft console. It costs $449.99 there.

However, if you’re fine with paying full price, Target will currently throw in a free game (up to a $69.99 value) with any purchase of an Xbox Series X if you checkout before Sep. 30 at 11:59 a.m. PST. This offer includes a number of excellent AAA titles, including new releases like Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, Diablo 4, and others. The choosing in yours to do.

If you’re more inclined to pick up a new PlayStation 5 this weekend, Sony is still offering a free essential PlayStation 5 title when you activate a new console. If you purchase a new disc-based or digital-only PlayStation 5 and activate it before Oct. 20, you can redeem any of the following titles from the PlayStation Store for free.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us: Part 1

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

The PlayStation 5 is readily available from a variety of retailers, making this a great opportunity to join the current generation of consoles.

The clearance section of GameStop is a near-endless repository of weird and wild gaming and entertainment memorabilia. Currently, all clearance items are “buy one, get one free”, and GameStop Pro members can knock an additional 5% off their total cost. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of non-essential stuff in there, but we’ve managed to fish out a few gems you might want to check out.

Humble is hosting a pair of excellent bundles you might want to check out this weekend. The Humble Indie Bundle brings 11 excellent titles together to benefit Direct Relief, a nonprofit foundation that provides worldwide humanitarian aid. For $14, you’ll get a collection of games like the roguelike Void Basterds, the brutal metroidvania Moonscars, the tactical schoolyard RPG Dodgeball Academia, and more.

If you’re as hyped as we are for the upcoming Oct. 10 launch of the Meta Quest 3, stock up on your SteamVR collection with this bundle of eight excellent VR titles for just $24. Sale proceeds go to Direct Relief and International Medical Corps. This bundle features games like the cooperative bomb defusal simulator I Expect You to Die 2, competitive Parkour FPS Stride, and deckbuilding dungeon-crawler Demeo.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

Are you a fan of manga, The Legend of Zelda, or perhaps both? If you answered “yes” to any of it, you might want to check out this discount on the Legendary Edition box set of The Legend of Zelda manga. Currently, you can pick up the box set for $80 at Amazon (normally $125). The discounted price for this cleverly packaged collection usually hovers somewhere around $85, but this is the best discount yet we’ve seen for the five-volume, hardback set.

Packaged inside of an adorably blocky recreation of a chest from numerous The Legend of Zelda games, you’ll find illustrated novelizations of Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, A Link to the Past, and more.

If you’re into manga and keen to read something that I’d wager isn’t on anyone’s bingo cards, check out this hardcover collection of Stitch and the Samurai. This manga pairs the titular blue Disney alien with a ronin from Sengoku-era Japan in a quest that turns the classic Lone Wolf and Cub tale on its ear. Normally, this 564-page compilation costs $21.99, but is currently available for $16.48 at Amazon.

Here’s a riddle: what can kill three hours and roughly 800 bad guys at the same time? John Wick, the answer is always John Wick. If you haven’t indulged in the latest chapter of the John Wick saga, you can currently pick up the 4K Blu-ray of John Wick Chapter 4 for $20.99 at Amazon (was $42.99).

Like all John Wick films, the latest entry is full of creative fight scenes (including a nod to Hotline Miami’s top-down, ultraviolent gun fights), and it ends with an uphill (literally) battle so arduous that I realized I was gritting my teeth while a banger by French DJ duo Justice blared through my speakers. It’s a delight.

Related The best movies of 2023 so far