 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Wick: Chapter 4 on 4K Blu-ray is just $20.99

The latest Wick flick is a great deal on disc

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A medium shot of John Wick standing in front of neon red lights in John Wick: Chapter 4 Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

If you have roughly three hours of time, a great way to spend it is by watching John Wick: Chapter 4. In case you haven’t watched the latest installment in the franchise, helmed by Keanu Reeves, and featuring the late and great Lance Reddick, plus a knockout performance by Donnie Wen, you ought to. The 4K Blu-ray is, of course, the best way to enjoy the film, assuming you have a dedicated player, or a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Amazon has the best price on the 4K Blu-ray set, which includes a standard Blu-ray that supports 1080p resolution, plus a complimentary digital copy of the flick. It debuted at $42.99, and most retailers have it for about $30, but you can get it now from Amazon for $20.99. Considering that it costs $19.99 to buy a digital version of the film on Vudu, it’s a great deal to get three ways to watch it for roughly the same price.

Like all John Wick films, the latest entry is full of creative fight scenes (including a nod to Hotline Miami’s top-down, ultraviolent gun fights), and it ends with an uphill (literally) battle so arduous that I realized I was gritting my teeth while a banger by French DJ duo Justice blared through my speakers. It’s a delight.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Analogue Pocket’s new (old) translucent colorways are now available

By Christopher Grant
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for October 2023

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Giovanni counters, team line-up in October 2023

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds

Pokémon Go Ditto disguises list for October 2023

By Julia Lee
/ new

How to get Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now, and how Paintballs work

By Julia Lee
/ new

Monster Hunter Now Hunter Rank rewards and unlocks list

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon