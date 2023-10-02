Princess Peach: Showtime pre-order guide

It’s been too long (almost 17 years!) since we last got a standalone game with the proud matriarch of the house of Toadstool in the lead role. That’s changing soon with Princess Peach: Showtime, a new platforming adventure to look forward to starring the hot pink heroine of the Super Mario Bros. franchise. It launches March 22, 2024, on Nintendo Switch.

While we’ve had ample opportunities to play as Princess Peach as part of an ensemble cast, it wasn’t until the arrival of Super Princess Peach for the Nintendo DS that she got the chance to star in her own game without standing in Mario’s shadow. Now, with the impending arrival of Princess Peach: Showtime, she’ll finally be able to take a stab at an encore performance — and what a performance it’s shaping up to be.

You can currently reserve your copy of Princess Peach: Showtime from Nintendo, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, or Amazon. While retailers aren’t offering any exclusive pre-order bonuses right now, there are a couple of offers you should be aware of if you’re picking up a copy.

Like many other first-party titles from the Nintendo catalog, Princess Peach: Showtime is eligible for the company’s Game Voucher program, which allows Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to scoop up a pair of $60 games for $100 from the Nintendo eShop.

Additionally, if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, Showtime qualifies for Best Buy’s buy-two-get-one games promo, which includes pre-orders for other upcoming Switch titles, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG.