Just in time for the 20th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is headed to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and on PCs via Battle.net and Steam on Nov. 10.

The multiplayer for Modern Warfare 3 will include all 16 launch maps from the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2, which have been modernized to accommodate the new mechanics that have been introduced to the series over the past 13 years. Series antagonist Makarov is coming back to the blockbuster single-player campaign, and a new Zombies mode is coming, too.

It’s not all old hat, though. Modern Warfare 3 is introducing some new wrinkles to its already excellent gunplay with a feature called Tac-Stance, which bridges the gap between shooting from the hip and aiming down the sights, giving you improved handling and mobility with your weapons.

You’ll also have even greater freedom with weapon customization thanks to the introduction of the Aftermarket Parts feature, which allows you to drastically alter the archetype of your favorite weapons. Some examples we’ve seen thus far include a pistol that can be converted into a fully automatic carbine, and an LMG that can be condensed into a bullpup configuration, effectively turning them into entirely new weapons.

Like other recent entries in the Call of Duty franchise, a multiplayer open beta is planned for Modern Warfare 3 ahead of the official launch. Two open betas are coming, with the first being exclusive to PlayStation consoles. The second will be playable on all platforms. The open beta is free to play, but reserving a copy for any platform in advance will grant you early access, allowing you to play up to two days early.

The PlayStation-exclusive open Beta begins Oct. 8 (or Oct. 6 for early access) and ends Oct. 10.

The cross-platform beta kicks off Oct. 14 (or Oct. 12 for early access) and ends Oct. 16.

In addition to helping you secure early access to the open betas, pre-ordering any edition of Modern Warfare 3 will also allow you to play the single-player campaign a week ahead of the Nov. 10 launch date. If you’re curious about what other goodies are included with your pre-order, we’ve outlined the contents of each edition and where to reserve your copy below.

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 standard edition

The $69.99 standard edition of the game is available to pre-order digitally for consoles directly from Xbox and the PlayStation Store, or for PC through Battle.net and Steam. Physical copies of Modern Warfare 3 are available from Amazon, Target, GameStop. and Walmart.

The standard edition for consoles is cross-gen compatible, so purchasing the game for the PlayStation 4 entitles you to a PlayStation 5 copy, and the Xbox One version is compatible with the Xbox Series X.

In terms of retail-exclusive perks, reserving a physical copy through GameStop gets you an exclusive Steelbook case. Walmart will throw in a free pair of KontrolFreek Thumbstick Grips, but no other retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses are currently available.

In addition to early access to the open beta and the single-player campaign, pre-ordering the standard edition gets you the Soap Operator Pack and the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin. In total, these net you three operator skins and a weapon blueprint at launch.

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition

This year, the $99.99 version of Modern Warfare 3 is called the Vault Edition. It provides a number of extras on top of all the digital goods included with the standard edition. The Vault Edition is a digital edition only, and is currently available for consoles from Best Buy, GameStop, Xbox, and the PlayStation Store, or for PC from Battle.net and Steam.

Stacked on top of all the digital extras from the standard edition, the Vault Edition comes with four additional operator skins, and two weapons with a fully unlocked kit of attachments. Finally, the Vault Edition comes with a battle pass for the sixth season of Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale, along with 50 tier skips for the battle pass, and 1,100 CP currency to purchase in-game cosmetics.

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collector’s Box

The $149.99 Collector’s Box for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available exclusively from Walmart for Xbox and PlayStation, and it’s the only version that comes packaged with any physical bonus items. It’s important to note, however, that the Collector’s Box comes packaged with a physical copy of the game's standard edition, not the Vault Edition, so you won’t get extra digital bonuses.

Along with the exclusive Collector’s Box and the standard edition of the game, you’ll find the following bonus items inside: