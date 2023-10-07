Get Animal Crossing: New Horizons for free with Nintendo’s new Switch Lite bundle

This week saw the launch of two new Switch bundles courtesy of Nintendo. While we can’t deny the allure of the bright-red, Mario-themed Switch OLED , we’d recommend checking out the Animal Crossing Switch Lite bundles that are currently available at Walmart and Target , which package the handheld with a free copy of the cozy island management game.

As for other deals, Target is featuring some tabletop games at great discounts this weekend, exclusively for its Circle members, while Amazon is currently offering discounts on Cyberpunk 2077 graphic novels.

There are plenty of other excellent weekend deals to check out, so we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite discounts from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

Any console bundle involving Animal Crossing is a good deal in my book. If you haven't had the opportunity to enjoy Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet, or just want to invite some new friends to your island, Nintendo’s new bundle pairs a special edition design of Nintendo’s Switch Lite with a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There are two versions of the $199 bundle available, each featuring different color treatments for the console. A powder blue version is available exclusively from Walmart, while a coral pink version is available from Target.

Vicarious Visions’ excellent Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally available on Steam, and playable on the Steam Deck. Originally an Epic Games Store exclusive, the two-game collection is selling on Steam for half price ($19.99) through Oct. 10. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a fantastic recreation of the freshman and sophomore entries in the franchise that made skateboarding a household phenomenon.

Hooded Horse, a seasoned developer in the 4X game genre, has discounted some of its best titles on Steam. While several of these games are still in early access, they’ve shown a remarkable amount of promise since launch. So, if you’re in the mood to play something a bit different this weekend, these are worth looking into.

Starting off, we have Xenonauts 2, an early access title that's currently available for $29.99 (was $39.99). Where the reimagined XCOM: Enemy Unknown from 2012 offered a more accessible take on the original game, XCOM: UFO Defense, Xenonauts pulls no punches in terms of its difficulty and complexity, delivering an homage that’s loyal — almost to a fault.

If you loved the space battles from Amazon Prime Video series, The Expanse, you might want to check out Nebulous: Fleet Command. While it's still in the early stages of development, this title already offers a remarkably detailed model of managing a fleet of warships in the vacuum of space. You can currently add Nebulous: Fleet Command to your Steam library for $13.99.

Developed by the same team responsible for the Long War mod for XCOM: Enemy Unknown, plus XCOM 2, Terra Invicta is a truly massive geopolitical game that puts you in charge of preparing Earth for a potential alien invasion. Normally $39.99, you can try this extrasolar strategy game for just $27.99.

What if Civ, but just the Bronze Age? Old World is mechanically very similar to Civilization 6, but instead of games spanning the breadth of human history, the scope of Old World focuses on just 1,300 years (give or take). Featuring cultures like the Babylonians, Mycaneans, and Egyptians, Old World is well worth a purchase for $29.99 (was $39.99).

Right now, Target Circle members can save $25 when they spend $100 on eligible board games through Oct. 7. Signing up for Target Circle is free, offering additional benefits like exclusive deals and earning rewards points on your purchases, making this a pretty easy way to save $25 on a solid collection of games. The offer is unfortunately limited to one per customer, but you can try to sign up for additional accounts if you have an alternative email address.

In addition to starter kits for tabletop games like Battletech and Dungeons & Dragons, you’ll find some of our favorite board games like Root and Azul. This offer includes much more than what we’ve listed here, but you can head over to Target’s deals page for a full catalog of the games featured in this sale.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

A number of excellent pieces of video game literature are on sale at Amazon this weekend. If, like me, you’re still eagerly waiting for a remaster of the Victorian-flavored Soulsborne, Bloodborne, it may sate your appetite to check out the three-part box set of the Bloodborne graphic novels. Usually $49.99, this illustrated series is currently discounted to $23.99 when you clip the on-page coupon.

If playing through Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has left you wanting for more stories from Night City, you’re in luck. Virtually all of the accompanying lore books and graphic novels fleshing out the chromed-out setting of Cyberpunk 2077 are on sale at Amazon. Normally $39.99, you can pick up the 192-page illustrated World of Cyberpunk 2077 for around $18 when you use the on-page coupon at Amazon.

The graphic novels Trauma Team, Blackout, Your Voice, Big City Dreams, and You Have My Word are all discounted to around $12 from their usual $19.99 at Amazon when you use the on-page coupon.

Besides serving as a keystone franchise for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed has developed a wild amount of lore surrounding the secret war of Assassins vs. Templars — way more than what’s ever been included in the games. If the recent launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has reignited your interest in the franchise, Humble is currently offering an Assassin’s Creed mega bundle, which brings together a collection of 29 novels and illustrated adventures for just $18.

Some entries in this collection, like Assassin’s Creed: Reflections, more closely follow familiar events and characters from the games, but you’ll also find a number of wholly original stories like Assassin’s Creed: Bloodstone, which follows the secret conflict through the lens of America’s war in Vietnam.