The Walking Dead Blu-ray collector’s box is available to pre-order

On Oct. 17, the 11-season series is shambling its way onto shelves with this 54-disc collection

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Two Walking Dead characters kneel while holding guns Image: AMC
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Just in time for Halloween, The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection is available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. Launching Oct. 17, you can purchase the collection on Blu-ray from Amazon for $129.99, while the Walmart-exclusive DVD collection can be reserved for $129.96. Yep, the 1080p Blu-ray discs cost the same as the standard definition DVDs.

Both editions include a comprehensive list of bonus features found in every physical release of the show to date, but only the Blu-ray version of this massive compendium includes digital versions of every episode. In addition to a wealth of featurettes, audio commentaries, and deleted scenes, these 54-disc (!) collections come packaged with a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the final season. It’s all enclosed in a case featuring artwork from Oliver Barrett.

The long-running, influential series began in 2010, and wrapped its final season in 2022. And its popularity spawned spin-off series like World Beyond, Daryl Dixon, and Fear the Walking Dead, to name a few.

