The Walking Dead Blu-ray collector’s box is available to pre-order

Just in time for Halloween, The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection is available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. Launching Oct. 17, you can purchase the collection on Blu-ray from Amazon for $129.99, while the Walmart-exclusive DVD collection can be reserved for $129.96. Yep, the 1080p Blu-ray discs cost the same as the standard definition DVDs.

Both editions include a comprehensive list of bonus features found in every physical release of the show to date, but only the Blu-ray version of this massive compendium includes digital versions of every episode. In addition to a wealth of featurettes, audio commentaries, and deleted scenes, these 54-disc (!) collections come packaged with a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the final season. It’s all enclosed in a case featuring artwork from Oliver Barrett.

The long-running, influential series began in 2010, and wrapped its final season in 2022. And its popularity spawned spin-off series like World Beyond, Daryl Dixon, and Fear the Walking Dead, to name a few.