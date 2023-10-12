 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You can now pre-order PlayStation’s accessibility-focused controller

The Access launches Dec. 6 for $89.99

By Cameron Faulkner
Cameron Faulkner

Sony’s Access controller for PS5 is launching on Dec. 6 for $89.99. The company recently opened pre-orders for the device at its Direct store, coinciding with a blog post detailing the numerous ways the Access can be customized to meet the needs of gamers with disabilities.

For instance, in addition to the many customizable buttons and stick caps included within the Access’ cleverly designed box, the controller includes four industry-standard 3.5mm ports that allow you to connect other accessories. You can store up to 30 control profiles for the Access onto your PS5, configurable within the console’s settings, and the Access itself can store three profiles that you can toggle between with a dedicated button. You can use two Access controllers at once, or pair one with a DualSense.

In case you want more flexibility, Sony partnered with Logitech G to supply even more options, so gamers can configure the controller exactly how they want it. The $79.99 Adaptive Gaming Kit by Logitech will launch in January 2024, and includes eight extra buttons (with stick-on labels), plus mats and velcro ties to stabilize your setup. Pre-orders for this add-on set are not currently live. You can find more details on this partnership in Sony’s blog post.

