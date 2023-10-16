 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titanic is coming to 4K Blu-ray in time for the holidays

The film’s 25th anniversary celebration continues

By Cameron Faulkner
Jack and Rose stare into each others’ eyes as the other Titanic passengers look on at the end of James Cameron’s Titanic Image: Paramount Pictures
In case you missed seeing the remastered version of James Cameron’s Titanic during its return to theaters in early 2023, you can check it out at home when the long-awaited 4K Blu-ray version arrives on Dec. 5. The two-disc set, which includes the film on a 4K disc, a digital code, plus a standard Blu-ray full of special features, is available for pre-order at Amazon for $37.99.

For the A/V buffs out there, this release offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support in 4K Blu-ray players that are compatible with those formats, and the audio presentation can take advantage of Dolby Atmos directional audio systems.

There’s a collector’s edition of the Titanic 4K Blu-ray set coming soon, per Blu-ray.com, but retailers have yet to release shopping links. The details I’ve seen so far on the site’s forums indicate that it’ll be the one that real fans should opt for. In addition to the discs, it includes snapshots from the set, sheet music, mock tickets to ride aboard the Titanic, and more. I’ll update this post once I hear more about how much it’ll cost, and when you can get it.

