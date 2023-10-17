Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s latest film, is heading to theaters on Oct. 20 before its exclusive streaming debut on Apple TV Plus at a later, as of yet unspecified date. If you plan to check it out in theaters — and just so happen to be a U.S. T-Mobile subscriber— there’s a limited time deal that knocks the cost of a ticket down to just $5 until 11:59p.m. EDT on Oct. 22.

To redeem the offer, you’ll possibly need to install two new apps (sorry!). First, T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS, Android) is where you’ll be able to redeem the offer to get a unique code (the deal is currently shown prominently in the app, right above a Cinnabon offer). From there, get the Atom Tickets mobile app (iOS, Android), and pick a showtime for the film. Once you’re at checkout, paste the offer code in (only the Atom Tickets app, not Atom Tickets site, will validate the code).

Related Emperor of Cinema Martin Scorsese has another killer movie on the way

If you have a family of T-Mobile users hoping to get in on this deal, keep in mind that you can only redeem one $5 ticket per Atom Tickets account, so each person who wants a discounted ticket will need to go through this process. Hopefully, jumping through these hoops will be worth it.