Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s latest film, is heading to theaters on Oct. 20 before its exclusive streaming debut on Apple TV Plus at a later, as of yet unspecified date. If you plan to check it out in theaters — and just so happen to be a U.S. T-Mobile subscriber— there’s a limited time deal that knocks the cost of a ticket down to just $5 until 11:59p.m. EDT on Oct. 22.
To redeem the offer, you’ll possibly need to install two new apps (sorry!). First, T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS, Android) is where you’ll be able to redeem the offer to get a unique code (the deal is currently shown prominently in the app, right above a Cinnabon offer). From there, get the Atom Tickets mobile app (iOS, Android), and pick a showtime for the film. Once you’re at checkout, paste the offer code in (only the Atom Tickets app, not Atom Tickets site, will validate the code).
If you have a family of T-Mobile users hoping to get in on this deal, keep in mind that you can only redeem one $5 ticket per Atom Tickets account, so each person who wants a discounted ticket will need to go through this process. Hopefully, jumping through these hoops will be worth it.
