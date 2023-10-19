 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to pre-order Magic: The Gathering’s new Fallout decks

V.A.T.S., Dogmeat, Deathclaw — the gang’s all here

By Cameron Faulkner and Cass Marshall
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image with four Commander Decks for Magic: The Gathering’s new Fallout collaboration. Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source image: Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast has debuted four new Commander decks for Magic: The Gathering based in the Fallout universe. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more details since they were first announced in August, and they’ll sadly have to wait a while longer to get them in their hands; They launch on March 8, 2024. However, at least you can pre-order them now from Amazon as well as your local gameshop.

My colleague Cass Marshall wrote a post that offers an extended preview of the cards and their glorious art (and easter egg-filled text), but I’m just going to tell you where to buy them.

You can pre-order all four of the Commander decks at this Amazon link for $156.98, or pre-order them individually for about $40 each. Those links are below. There are other Fallout-related products up for pre-order, including a Collector’s Booster pack of 15 cards for $20.86 each, plus a big box of Collector’s Booster packs for $197.37.

