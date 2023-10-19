Wizards of the Coast has debuted four new Commander decks for Magic: The Gathering based in the Fallout universe. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more details since they were first announced in August, and they’ll sadly have to wait a while longer to get them in their hands; They launch on March 8, 2024. However, at least you can pre-order them now from Amazon as well as your local gameshop.

My colleague Cass Marshall wrote a post that offers an extended preview of the cards and their glorious art (and easter egg-filled text), but I’m just going to tell you where to buy them.

You can pre-order all four of the Commander decks at this Amazon link for $156.98, or pre-order them individually for about $40 each. Those links are below. There are other Fallout-related products up for pre-order, including a Collector’s Booster pack of 15 cards for $20.86 each, plus a big box of Collector’s Booster packs for $197.37.

Magic: The Gathering - Fallout “Scrappy Survivors” Commander deck $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. This deck is represented by longtime series companion and very good boy Dogmeat, with cards focused around scavenging for junk to repurpose into allies, weapons, and tools. $40 at Amazon