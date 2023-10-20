Elden Ring, but make it fashion

The saga of nerdy haute couture continues. Following in the footsteps of Jimmy Choo’s Sailor Moon collection, and Loewe’s collaboration with Studio Ghibli, you can currently find a lineup of premium streetwear inspired by Elden Ring at Ark/8. Dubbed The Lands Between Collection, Ark/8 has delivered a fashion-forward lineup of apparel that has some select members of the Polygon staff turning out their pockets for extra runes.

The Lands Between Collection includes an array of stylish apparel, including t-shirts, button-downs, hoodies, and jackets, all inspired by Elden Ring’s trademark grim and sparse aesthetic. To don these blessed threads however, you can expect to pay upwards of $145, with some items fetching as much as $1,735.

Grid View Faux Fur Runes Coat: $1,735 Image: Ark/8

Queen Marika Satin Shirt: $425 Image: Ark/8

Queen Marika Ridged Sleeve Shirt: $390 Image: Ark/8

Boss Door T-Shirt: $145 Image: Ark/8

Tarnished Destroyed Sweater: $235 Image: Ark/8

Boss Mist oversize sweater: $330 Image: Ark/8

The Lands Between Printed Bomber: $1,090 Image: Ark/8

Tarnished Destroyed Hoodie: $255 Image: Ark/8

While the price tag certainly isn’t for everyone, there’s no denying how great these fits look, in particular the satin shirts bearing the statue of Queen Marika, and The Lands Between Bomber Jacket featuring an all-over print of the Elden Ring world map.

If any of these fits have piqued your interest, half of the collection is currently available to purchase exclusively from Ark/8, with the rest available to pre-order ahead of a Nov. 25 launch.