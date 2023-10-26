This single Switch cart is $200 — and worth the price

Why would you spend $199.99 on a single, limited-edition Switch cart? Because it has 12 games on it, that’s why — with some of the most original, fascinating, artistic, and downright best indie releases of the last decade among them.

The (deep breath) Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection comes from gaming collectible specialist iam8bit and brings together 12 games from the boutique publisher on a single cartridge. And it’s an absolute murderer’s row of stylish and thoughtful interactive entertainment. Here’s the full list:

Donut County

Gorogoa

Hindsight

I Am Dead

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Neon White

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Solar Ash

The Artful Escape

The Pathless

What Remains of Edith Finch

It’s like the Orange Box of indie games!

Just to pick a few highlights at random, Gorogoa is a gorgeous, mind-bending illustrated puzzle game; Kentucky Route Zero is a mysterious, Lynchian interactive fiction; Sayonara Wild Hearts is a wildly cool musical arcade game; Neon White is a savage, demon-slaying speedrunner’s delight; and What Remains of Edith Finch is a tender family history in walking simulator form.

iam8bit confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that all games are included on the cart in their entirety, with no download required to play. This is the first time that Hindsight, I Am Dead, If Found..., and Solar Ash have been had a physical release for Switch.

It would cost only slightly more than the Annapurna Collection’s asking price to download the games individually from the Switch store, but that doesn’t come with the convenience, satisfaction, and preservation value of owning them all on a single cart — and iam8bit is naturally juicing the package with a few collectible extras. The game box comes in a custom folio case, together with an art booklet featuring exclusive statements from the games’ development teams. And an exclusive, Annapurna-branded Switch carry case and cartridge case are thrown in, too.

With a limited run of just 2500, this is certainly a luxury edition made with collectors in mind — but the quality of the games justifies the price on its own. The Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection is now available for preorder at the iam8bit site, and ships before the end of the year.