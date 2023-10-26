How to save $20 on Super Mario Bros. Wonder

We think Super Mario Bros Wonder is a pretty awesome game, so naturally, we’re looking for any angle to help you get your hands on the fitting capstone for the Nintendo handheld. While a straightforward discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder is likely a ways off, Antonline is featuring an interesting discount if you’re also in the market for a year-long family membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

When paired together, a year’s family membership for Nintendo Switch Online and Super Mario Bros. Wonder would typically cost $94.99, but you can currently get both at Antonline for just $74.99, saving you $20 off the combined price.

Subscribing to a family account lets you share the benefits of Nintendo Switch Online with up to seven other approved users, and also allows you to access the online features of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, like its online co-op and viewing spectral playthroughs from other online players.

Additionally, a Switch Online subscription allows you to access online play for games like Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and lets you play a growing library of classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles.