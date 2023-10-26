 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to save $20 on Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Get an annual family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with the new platformer for just $75

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The cast of Super Mario Bros. Wonder runs through the Flower Kingdom Image composition: Chris Plante/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

We think Super Mario Bros Wonder is a pretty awesome game, so naturally, we’re looking for any angle to help you get your hands on the fitting capstone for the Nintendo handheld. While a straightforward discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder is likely a ways off, Antonline is featuring an interesting discount if you’re also in the market for a year-long family membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

When paired together, a year’s family membership for Nintendo Switch Online and Super Mario Bros. Wonder would typically cost $94.99, but you can currently get both at Antonline for just $74.99, saving you $20 off the combined price.

Subscribing to a family account lets you share the benefits of Nintendo Switch Online with up to seven other approved users, and also allows you to access the online features of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, like its online co-op and viewing spectral playthroughs from other online players.

Additionally, a Switch Online subscription allows you to access online play for games like Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and lets you play a growing library of classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Getting The Deck of Many Things? These are the card sleeves you need

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

What is the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

You need to watch Pluto on Netflix, a small miracle of a show

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Removing the timer from Mario Wonder is a revelation for 2D Mario

By Oli Welsh
/ new

In our Spider-Man renaissance, only Insomniac was brave enough to let him just sit on a freakin’ bench

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

The best Aetherium Wars team in Honkai: Star Rail

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon