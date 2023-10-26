Darkness falls upon the land earlier during this time of the year, giving you a little more time with each passing day to enjoy spooky video games with a suitably dim, moody setting. If you need some activities to fright and delight you, check out Steam’s Scream sale that discounts tons of games — some of which aren’t so scary, actually. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is 40% off, of all games.

Steam Scream: The Revenge’s homepage curates some of the most popular scary games that are discounted, which I consider to be a favor that saves me from sorting through Steam’s humongous catalog. You can also sort by top sellers and by most-downloaded demos, which is where you’ll find the demo for the PS1 Silent Hill-inspired Crow Country.

Even with some curation, there are still a ton of games to scroll through. If you simply want some recs, we’ve got some for you below.

Inscryption is $9.99 (was $19.99). Don’t let the fact that it’s a card game scare you away. This title pulls off feats I didn’t think were possible in games, with multiple sections that completely upend expectations.

Alien Isolation is $13.59 (was $39.99). Confession time: I haven’t beaten this game, but it’s not for a lack of trying. What starts out as a chill exploration game turns into a first-person survival game where I’m afraid to take a step — let alone breathe in real life. It’s some of the most effective suspense I’ve experienced in a game.

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity is $10.49 (was $14.99). When it comes to horror, less is almost always more. This title’s subdued presentation uses an 8-bit look with haunting drawings to tell its tale of psychological horror.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is $19.79 (was $29.99). Look, not all games featuring ghosts are scary. Some can be a little goofy, in fact. This recent remaster of Capcom’s cult classic on the Nintendo DS has a clever, puzzle-dense gameplay hook and amazing music.

Hunt: Showdown is $29.99 (was $39.99). This is the co-op PvPvE multiplayer game that my friends still can’t quit. Dozens of players load into a spooky bayou setting occupied by AI enemies, and whoever kills the bosses first, grabs their loot, and escapes is the winner. This game is constantly adding new content in the form of weapons, characters, and cosmetics. In case you’ve wondered what Crytek, makers of Crysis, have been up to, the answer is: maintaining and sharpening this gorgeous multiplayer FPS title.

Control: Ultimate Edition is $9.99 (was $39.99). Scary? Not quite, but definitely spooky at times. Remedy Entertainment’s third-person masterpiece has supernatural nods to The X-Files and Twin Peaks, but you should play it even if those TV shows mean nothing to you. Gaining physics-altering powers is just so much fun.

Resident Evil 2 is $9.99 (was $39.99). I’m not sure who still needs to hear this, but don’t sleep on Capcom’s stunning 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2. Whether you’re experiencing it before or after you play its RE4 remake (which is $39.59 during the sale), this game’s different enough — and very good on its own — to warrant a playthrough for Halloween.

Want something that’s free? We get you. Head over to the Epic Games Store where you can get a free copy of The Evil Within 2 through this coming Thursday, Nov. 2.