Get a big, speedy portable battery for your Steam Deck that costs just $39

Whether you’re in need of accessories for your console, are feeling the itch to stock up on some graphic novels, or maybe you just want to indulge in Nintendo’s latest Mario platformer, we’ve rounded up some excellent deals for you to peruse this weekend. Some of our highlights include discounts on one of our favorite speedy, yet affordable power banks, a Humble Bundle celebrating Sid Meier’s many great games, and an unusual way to save on Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The best gaming deals this week

Whether you’ve adopted the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally as your powerful handheld PC of choice, you’ll definitely want to check out our lead deal this week. One of our favorite portable power banks, the Baseus 20,000 mAh battery pack, is just $38.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, then apply the promo code 2G24YB97 at checkout. Without a discount, this one costs $79.99, so the savings are hefty.

The 65 W output on this model is more than sufficient to supply the Steam Deck or ROG Ally with enough juice to keep you gaming, and the handy LED readout keeps you informed of the remaining charge as well as the current throughput voltage.

If you need a 65 W model with a larger capacity, we can recommend the Baseus 30,000 mAh model, which is available for $63.99 when you clip the on-page coupon (was $99.99).

To celebrate the genre he helped create, Humble is currently offering a collection that bundles 11 of Sid Meier’s most popular games along with their DLC for just $15 with its “One More Turn” bundle. The headline of the bundle is an impressive collection of Civilization 6 content that has shipped since its initial launch back in 2016.

In addition to its pair of big box expansions, Gathering Storm and Rise and Fall, this bundle includes six piecemeal civilizations to add to the base game. However, If you want to add even more civs to your experience, the $15 bundle also includes a 75% off coupon for the Civ 6 New Frontier Pass on Steam.

We think Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a pretty awesome game, so naturally, we’re looking for any sort of discount to help you get your hands on the fitting capstone for the Nintendo handheld. While a straightforward discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder is likely a ways off, Antonline is featuring an interesting discount if you also happen to be in the market for a year-long family membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

When paired together, a year’s family membership for Nintendo Switch Online and Super Mario Bros. Wonder would typically cost $94.99, but you can currently get both at Antonline for just $74.99, saving you $20 off the combined price.

Sony’s midrange gaming headset for the PC and PlayStation 5, the Inzone H7, is usually priced at $229.99, but is currently available from Amazon for $119.99, its lowest price yet. The wireless headset pairs with devices via Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless, is capable of lasting for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and features 360-degree spatial audio that can be personalized through the Inzone Hub PC software.

If you need to free up some space on your Xbox Series X for new games, like Alan Wake 2, you’ll want to check out this deal on the 1 TB model of the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card. Typically available for $149.99, you can pick one up from Amazon this weekend for just $119.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this expansion card, and is a great way to free up some space on your console, especially if you’ve been gobbling up titles for Game Pass, or want to goggle to your heart’s content.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

The Nightmare Before Christmas is what many consider to be the essential Danny Elfman soundtrack, and is an opus that deserves to be enjoyed on vinyl. If you’d like to add this LP to your collection, it's currently available on Amazon for $23.39 (was $34.98).

Right now, if you buy a graphic novel through Barnes & Noble, you can get another for half price. There are dozens of titles to choose from, many of which are already discounted. Eligible books include staples like The Sandman, Paper Girls, Heartstopper, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, The Adventure Zone, and more.

If you can’t wait until the end of the month for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to land on Netflix, or you just want a physical copy to display on your shelf, you can currently pick up the 4K UHD version of the movie at Amazon for $21.24 (was $29.96). This package includes a 4K Blu-ray, as well as a 1080p Blu-ray and a digital copy of the film.