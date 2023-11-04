Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but several retailers have already begun rolling out some excellent deals worth checking out this weekend. For example, our top deal this weekend is the inaugural discount on the Asus ROG Ally, knocking $80 off the speedy handheld PC at Best Buy. Some other noteworthy deals include a pair of Humble bundles, a sizeable discount on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, and some personal favorites from my board game library.

As we do every weekend here at Polygon, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

As mentioned above, the first substantial discount on the Asus ROG Ally is happening this week at Best Buy, as part of the retailer’s early Black Friday celebration. Right now, you can pick up the handheld gaming PC for just $619.99, its lowest price yet. People who pay for a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscription can even knock an additional $20 off the price.

While the ROG Ally is substantially more expensive than the Steam Deck, which starts at $399.99, Asus’ model has several perks: amore powerful processor, 512 GB of storage, a larger 1080p display with a fast refresh rate, plus it natively runs Windows 11.

Warner Brothers Studios is turning 100 this year, and to celebrate, the folks at Humble are bringing us another killer bundle featuring some of the best titles from the WB Games library. The “Play the Legends” bundle lets you scoop up 12 awesome games for just $15 (redeemable on Steam), all while benefitting a nonprofit organization.

The highlights from this bundle include the definitive editions of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, in addition to the entirety of the Batman Arkham beat-em-up series, and more. While some of the included titles are more than a few years old at this point, this makes them perfect candidates for handheld PCs like the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, thanks to their lower hardware requirements. In fact, many of included games, like Batman: Arkham Knight and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are Steam Deck verified.

Even after the introduction of the more affordable Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, I’d still consider the original Elite Series 2 controller the gold standard gamepad for Xbox and PCs. Normally $179.99, you can currently pick up this controller at Walmart or the Microsoft Store for around $123, just a few dollars more than the current price of the Core controller that includes far fewer components.

The Core controller and its slightly more expensive counterpart on sale today are functionally identical; each is equipped with adjustable thumbstick tension and trigger stops. However, the standard Elite Series 2 controller comes packaged with back paddles, an alternate D-Pad, swappable thumbsticks, and a charging dock. All of these components can be added to the Core controller in the form of a $59.99 bundle, which hammers in the point that this Elite Series 2 deal really is incredible.

The latest bundle of discounted games at Humble costs just $16, and it includes big indie hits ranging from turn-based RPGs to narrative FPS adventures. There’s something for everyone in the “IGN Editors’ Choice” bundle, whether you’re itching to lop some heads in the lighthearted, yet incredibly violent Chivalry 2, or if you want to see for yourself why Wildermyth was one of Polygon’s favorite games in 2021.

With the purchase, you also get Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, The Forgotten City, Spiritfarer - Farewell Edition, Paradise Killer, and Grime Tinge of Terror. While each of these games is pretty different from the next, they have their high review scores from IGN in common. Polygon enjoyed most of them, as well.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 5, Target will let you pick up a free game when you purchase two of equal or greater value. While this early Black Friday promotion will likely include dozens of eligible titles, the preview featured in Target’s upcoming circular highlights a number of new releases, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage as some of the games you can pick up as part of this promotion running through Nov. 11.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

The 4K Blu-ray version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently available at Amazon for $22.49 (was $29.99), and contains a 4K Blu-ray, a 1080p Blu-ray, as well as a digital copy of the film. If you don’t have have a way to play 4K Blu-rays, maybe just the Blu-ray version is for you. It’s just $12.86 (was $19.99).

You can also find discounts on newer releases, such as the 4K Blu-ray version of Barbie, which is on sale at Amazon for $24.99 (was $29.96). The Blu-ray is discounted, too, and is available for $12.99 (was $39.98).

Finally, we’d like to point out a number of excellent board game deals happening this weekend. You can currently find Descent: Legends of the Dark on sale at Amazon for $87.48, the lowest price yet for this massive box of unpainted miniatures that typically costs $174.95.

If card games are more your style, you can also find the second edition of 7 Wonders on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99). This personal favorite of mine feels like playing Age of Empires mixed with Dominion, complete with systems that are easy to learn and matches that are brief, typically lasting only around 30 minutes.