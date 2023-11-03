The Forgotten City, Chivalry 2, and more star in Humble’s new $16 bundle

The latest bundle of discounted games at Humble costs just $16, and it includes big indie hits ranging from turn-based RPGs to narrative FPS adventures. There’s something for everyone in the “IGN Editors’ Choice” bundle, whether you’re itching to lop some heads in the lighthearted, yet incredibly violent Chivalry 2, or if you want to see for yourself why Wildermyth was one of Polygon’s favorite games in 2021.

With the purchase, you also get Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, The Forgotten City, Spiritfarer - Farewell Edition, Paradise Killer, and Grime Tinge of Terror. While each of these games is pretty different from the next, they have their high review scores from IGN in common. Polygon enjoyed most of them, as well.

As usual, some of proceeds for this bundle will go to charities. For this one, you can customize how much of your pledge goes to the Extra Life fundraiser and to the Girls Who Code organization. The charities can receive nearly your full pledge, if you choose, but Humble will always get a minimum cut of $3.75 per purchase.

Lastly, there are a couple of IGN-focused extras within this bundle, like a $10 coupon for IGN’s Store that sells merch and collectibles, as well as a three-month trial to IGN Plus (Humble and IGN operate under the same media company, Ziff Davis).