Filed under:

Nintendo’s new OLED Switch bundle includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for free

It’s part of Nintendo’s Black Friday 2023 deals

By Nicole Carpenter
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - all the characters
The characters of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo’s 2023 Black Friday sale begins on Nov. 19, when the company will sell a bundle that packs the OLED Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $349.99. The package, which also includes special Joy-Con controllers marked with a simple Smash Ultimate-themed two-toned gray design, will offer a savings of $67.98 over purchasing the items separately.

It’s a pretty good deal for people looking to snag the newer Nintendo Switch model at the tail end of the console’s life span. The inclusion of Smash Ultimate and Nintendo Switch Online is handy, since you’ll need a membership to play online.

Nintendo Switch — OLED Model with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Joy-Con controllers, which feature gray controller with a lighter colored design. Image: Nintendo

Nintendo’s other Black Friday bundle pairs Super Mario Party, the 2018 version of the classic party game, with red and blue Joy-Cons. This set will be available a bit earlier, on Nov. 10, for $99.99 — saving $39. Again, it’s a package that just makes sense: You’ll want some extra Joy-Cons to play Super Mario Party with your pals.

Lastly, Nintendo will offer a $20 discount on several games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey. Originally $59.99, these games will be priced at $39.99 starting on Nov. 19. Other titles, like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition will go on for sale for $29.99, with Everybody 1-2-Switch! discounted to $19.99. Deals on Nintendo games are relatively rare, so if you’ve been eyeing any of these, it might be a good time to pick them up. Nintendo said “additional Cyber Deals” on games will be announced and available on Nov. 20.

Nintendo hasn’t said anything on record about its next console, but as the Nintendo Switch approaches its seventh birthday in March, it’s expected that the company will announce its successor soon. There’s been no official indication of when the so-called Switch 2 will be released, but reports suggest it’ll debut in the back half of 2024.

