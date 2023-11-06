 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Criterion Collection movies are up to 50% off at Barnes & Noble

Including 4K Blu-ray Discs and box sets

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Choi Yeon-gyo/Mrs. Park (Cho Yeo-jong) raises her hand to her mouth in shock while walking upstairs in Parasite Photo: CJ Entertainment/Neon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

You now have a chance to stock up on some acclaimed films from the Criterion Collection for way less than they’d usually cost you. From now through Dec. 4, Barnes & Noble is offering a sale online and in stores that knocks down the cost of many Criterion Blu-rays (including their 4K counterparts) and DVDs by up to 50%. There’s a lot to choose from, and the sale includes some of our recommendations for the best discs of the year. For most movies, Barnes & Noble’s prices are drastically better than Amazon’s. However, it’s likely that Amazon will match prices as the sale continues through November.

If you frequently browse Polygon’s deal coverage, you might have seen this pop up before. This kind of sale reappears every few months, but having one so close to the holidays makes this a great opportunity to grab some stocking stuffers for the film nerd in your life.

Here are some recommendations if you don’t know where to start:

Loading comments...

The Latest

Nintendo’s new OLED Switch bundle includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for free

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Daybreak, from the designer of Pandemic, is perhaps a bit too optimistic

By Charlie Theel
/ new

Disney Lorcana’s second Cheshire Cat card hits hard

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Fortnite just had its biggest day ever, 6 years in

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Pokémon Go Wooper Community Day guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

The Marvels is a great reason to catch up on the MCU’s most underrated show

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon