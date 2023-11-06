You now have a chance to stock up on some acclaimed films from the Criterion Collection for way less than they’d usually cost you. From now through Dec. 4, Barnes & Noble is offering a sale online and in stores that knocks down the cost of many Criterion Blu-rays (including their 4K counterparts) and DVDs by up to 50%. There’s a lot to choose from, and the sale includes some of our recommendations for the best discs of the year. For most movies, Barnes & Noble’s prices are drastically better than Amazon’s. However, it’s likely that Amazon will match prices as the sale continues through November.

If you frequently browse Polygon’s deal coverage, you might have seen this pop up before. This kind of sale reappears every few months, but having one so close to the holidays makes this a great opportunity to grab some stocking stuffers for the film nerd in your life.

Here are some recommendations if you don’t know where to start: