Games and books are buy two, get one free at Amazon and Target

This deal includes recent launches like Mortal Kombat 1, Armored Core 6, plus board games and books

By Alice Newcome-Beill
An image of a mech in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. The mech is staring down multiple enemy robots that are firing rockets at it. Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Black Friday may still be a few weeks off, but retailers like Amazon and Target are eager to let you get a head start on your holiday shopping for video games, board games, and books. Regardless of where you decide to shop, the only rule applies is that when you purchase three eligible items, one of the items of equal or lesser value will be free. This promotion includes dozens of products, but we’ve hand-picked a few highlights for you to check out.

Video Games

Board Games

Books and Graphic Novels

If Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for, Target is running a similar promotion through Nov. 11. While Target is offering many of the same video game titles, like Armored Core 6, and Mortal Kombat 1, there are a few games that are exclusive to the big red retailer like what. It’s also worth noting that Target has a far more substantial selection of eligible board games on sale, like Root, and HeroQuest.

