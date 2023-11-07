Games and books are buy two, get one free at Amazon and Target

Black Friday may still be a few weeks off, but retailers like Amazon and Target are eager to let you get a head start on your holiday shopping for video games, board games, and books. Regardless of where you decide to shop, the only rule applies is that when you purchase three eligible items, one of the items of equal or lesser value will be free. This promotion includes dozens of products, but we’ve hand-picked a few highlights for you to check out.
Video Games
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $58.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $51.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage - $49.94 at Amazon
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $48.99 at Amazon
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon
- Starfield - $64.27 at Amazon (was $69.99)
Board Games
- Cascadia - $31.95 at Amazon (was $39.99)
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - $19.99 at Amazon
- Pandemic Legacy Season 2 - $53.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)
- Mice & Mystics - $59.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)
- Wingspan - $46.99 at Amazon ($65.00)
Books and Graphic Novels
- Bloodborne Graphic Novel Box Set - $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team - $12.89 (was $19.99)
- V for Vendetta - $37.21 (was $49.99)
- The Complete Persepolis - $15.19 (was $27)
- Studio Ghibli: The Complete Works - $22.35 (was $34.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia - $20.83 (was $39.99)
- Star Wars: Year By Year - $22.89 (was $40)
If Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for, Target is running a similar promotion through Nov. 11. While Target is offering many of the same video game titles, like Armored Core 6, and Mortal Kombat 1, there are a few games that are exclusive to the big red retailer like what. It’s also worth noting that Target has a far more substantial selection of eligible board games on sale, like Root, and HeroQuest.
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - $39.99
- Diablo 4 - $69.99
- Root - $45.99
- Space Marine: The Board Game - $39.99
- Dungeons & Dragons Essentials - $15.99
- Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game - $30.39
- Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate - $55.99
- HeroQuest - $134.99
