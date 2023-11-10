The slim PlayStation 5 is now available to buy

The slim, somewhat redesigned version of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is here. Just like before, there’s a disc-based version that costs $499.99, but the digital-only model will cost $449.99, which is $50 more than before. The digital-only model costs more than before because users have the ability to snap on Sony’s 4K Blu-ray disc drive down the road to play disc games and movies. This disc drive accessory will be sold separately for $79.99.

These svelte PS5s are equipped with the very same hardware as the older models that will be phased out (in other words, they’re no more powerful), but are roughly 30% smaller dimensionally, and they weigh nearly two pounds less, depending on whether the disc drive is attached. Both consoles are aesthetically similar at a glance to the original design, but feature a small black channel that cuts through both sides. If you’re already dreaming about replacing their stock ivory plates, Sony intends to launch covers for this new PS5 model in early 2024 for $54.99 per set.

The new disc-based version is available now in bundle that also includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This $499.99 bundle is selling at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

If Spider-Man is more your speed, there’s a bundle including the new disc-based console and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 available for $499.99.

If you, for some reason, do not want a free game included with your PlayStation 5, Sony’s direct store has the disc-based model for $499.99. However, the digital version and the standalone disc drive aren’t available for purchase at the time of publication.