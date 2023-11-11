The Black Friday hype continues. We’ve still got a couple of weeks ahead of us before the shopping holiday officially lands. But seriously, you don’t have to wait until then to get in some awesome early Black Friday deals. That’s the theme of this weekend’s post. One of our favorite deals is on Sony’s DualSense controller, which is $49.99 in every color, including new ones like Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue. Dell is also offering a $75 gift card on top of an already-good $50 discount on the Xbox Series X.

As we do every weekend here at Polygon, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

Every color of the Sony DualSense wireless controller is currently discounted to $49.99 at Amazon. Normally, the standard black or white controllers would cost $69.99, while the fancier colors like Volcanic Red, and Nova Pink usually fetch $74.99. This deal matches the best price we’ve seen for the vivid controllers, and is the first time many of these colors have gone on sale. PC gamers should note that the DualSense is natively recognized by Steam.

Shifting gears, Dell is currently offering the best deal around on the Xbox Series X. It costs $449.99, knocking $50 off the regular price of the console. That’s a decent deal already, but what makes it great is that Dell is throwing in a $75 eGift card to use with a future transaction.

The $75 Dell gift card will be delivered via email within 20 days of your purchase. It will remain valid for up to 90 days after you get it, and it can be applied towards anything on the Dell storefront. This includes a variety of games for the Xbox Series X, like Age of Empires 4, Hi-Fi Rush, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4. You can even apply your gift card towards essential Xbox accessories like the Xbox Wireless Controller, or the Astro Gaming A10 wireless headset.

If you’re leaning more toward the PlayStation 5 and its new slim model, you can currently pick up bundles that include the new $499.99 console with a free copy of either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (a $69.99 value). The new console is roughly 30% smaller than its predecessor, and weighs up to two pounds less without the disc drive attached. But it’s important to note that it’s no more powerful than the original, just skinnier.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset, which provides booming audio and a clever wireless base station, is currently discounted to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Normally $349.99, you can pick up the Nova Pro Wireless for just a little over $319. The comfortable headset features an integrated boom mic, active noise-cancellation, and is compatible with PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

If you’d prefer a compact gaming audio device that you can take on the go more easily, you can also find the Logitech G Fits gaming earbuds matching their lowest price ever on Amazon. Normally $229.99, you can pick up these earbuds for just $149.99. While they earbuds lack active noise-cancellation, they are designed to mold to the specific shape of your ear, allowing for a truly personal fit.

The best entertainment deals this week

A modest, but tempting offer is currently available for the Elite Trainer Box set for Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet. Initially priced at $54.99, Amazon has discounted the box set to $43.99. Card-wise, the box contains nine Scarlet & Violet booster packs, 45 energy cards, a foil Snorlax card, and 65 card sleeves for your deck. You’ll also get a handful of extras, like damage counter dice, a coin-flip die, and condition markers.

A number of excellent 4K UHD titles from the Criterion Collection are currently discounted by up to 50% at Barnes & Noble. This sale runs until Dec. 4 and features some excellent deals on a wide variety of classic and contemporary movies. Some of our personal favorites you can pick up include Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Time Bandits, The Sound of Metal, and more.