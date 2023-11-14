 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Many Blu-ray stocking stuffers are under $10 at Best Buy

For the ‘physical media FTW’ crowd

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mario and the cast of the Mario Bros. Movie in their Mario Kart vehicles as they speed down Rainbow Road. Image: Nintendo, Illumination/Universal Pictures
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Browsing Best Buy’s list of deals on 4K Blu-rays quickly became detrimental to my productivity today, as there are just so many options that I want to scoop up. The retailer, which ironically will no longer sell physical movies in 2024, sure knows how to throw a sale on them. Many titles are $10 or less, selling for at least half of their original prices. In some cases, Amazon is matching prices, too.

On top of Barnes & Noble’s semi-annual 50% off sale on Criterion Collection DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K versions that lasts through Dec. 4, times are good for collectors of physical media. If you know someone who loves to own movies on disc, now’s a pretty great time to snag a gift. With Black Friday approaching on Nov. 24, you’ll have even more opportunities to get deals on movies, and hopefully on 4K Blu-ray players, too.

Some standouts from this Best Buy sale include somewhat recent hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie, plus classics that belong in anyone’s collection.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch’s Roadhog gets a rework that’s bigger than it looks

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The best early Black Friday deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

How to unlock all archetypes in Remnant 2

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Nintendo Indie World: All the news, trailers, and announcements

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to unlock the Ritualist in Remnant 2’s Awakened King DLC

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to repair a tire in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new