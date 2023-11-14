Browsing Best Buy’s list of deals on 4K Blu-rays quickly became detrimental to my productivity today, as there are just so many options that I want to scoop up. The retailer, which ironically will no longer sell physical movies in 2024, sure knows how to throw a sale on them. Many titles are $10 or less, selling for at least half of their original prices. In some cases, Amazon is matching prices, too.
On top of Barnes & Noble’s semi-annual 50% off sale on Criterion Collection DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K versions that lasts through Dec. 4, times are good for collectors of physical media. If you know someone who loves to own movies on disc, now’s a pretty great time to snag a gift. With Black Friday approaching on Nov. 24, you’ll have even more opportunities to get deals on movies, and hopefully on 4K Blu-ray players, too.
Some standouts from this Best Buy sale include somewhat recent hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie, plus classics that belong in anyone’s collection.
