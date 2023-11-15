December is right around the corner, which means it’s time to think about how you’re going to distract yourself in the weeks leading up to the holidays. Just in case you need a slow drip feed of treats to keep the holiday spirit kicking, we hereby prescribe you one or more of the best nerdy Advent calendars (don’t worry, we’re authorized).

Regardless of your preferred flavor of geeky fandom, we’ve found an Advent calendar that’s sure to delight (or at the very least, distract) you for 25 days straight. For instance, the Lego Star Wars Advent calendar features 25 unique models and minifigs to uncover, including an Emperor Palpatine in an ugly sweater. But, if you’d prefer some less holiday-themed trinkets, the Funko Pop! Pokémon Advent calendar features 25 itty-bitty pocket monsters to keep on your curio shelf.

If you’re looking for more ways to cross some names off your holiday shopping list, check out our hefty list of the latest early Black Friday deals.