The Classic Pokémon TCG set is available for its lowest price ever

It’s back for just one day at Best Buy

By Alice Jovanée
/ new
Lifestyle image of the Pokémon TCG Collector’s Box Set Image: The Pokémon Company
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

For those who grew up with the Pokémon TCG, the Classic box is one of the best ways to get back into it. After selling out a few weeks ago, this collector’s box set is back down its steeply discounted price of $319.99 at Best Buy (normally $399.99). And while the cards may bring back memories, the rest of this set takes a more mature approach to the game you remember.

In addition to vintage decks, inside the box you’ll find enough sleeves for all 180 holofoil cards, and a trio of classy leatherette deck boxes with magnetic closures. Perhaps the coolest addition to this set, however, is the collection of stackable metallic damage and status counters, which carry some serious heft and are a massive improvement over the Mancala beads that came packaged in the original set. The classic box also forgoes the usual double-sided coin in favor of a roulette-style wheel in the middle of the organizer box to determine heads or tails.

Everything is neatly organized in a folding case (with felt cutouts for your decks and damage counters), which doubles as a matte playing board with a convenient carrying handle.

Stock image of the contents of the Pokémon TCG Collector’s Box Image: The Pokémon Company

While none of the cards contained in this set, except for the energy cards, are tournament-legal, the Pokémon TCG Classic collector’s box is an awesome way to show off your love for the game and elevate your experience with this childhood classic.

