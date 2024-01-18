Rocksteady Studios is about to launch Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Feb. 2, and you have just a little more time to pre-order to get early access and in-game cosmetics. We won’t have a verdict on the anticipated game until later this month, but why not use the downtime to jump into the studio’s finest superhero adventures?

Batman: Arkham Collection is steeply discounted, costing just $7.79 from Fanatical for Steam and $5.99 on PlayStation (it’s at full price for Xbox and bit less than that on Switch). Considering that a purchase for either platform gets you premium editions of Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, it’s a real steal. You’re looking at somewhere close to 100 hours or so of entertainment with these three games, if you squeeze them for every last drop of equipment unlocks, side quests, and collectibles.

This 3-game collection launched back in 2018 for PC, the PS4, and Xbox One, before it came to the Nintendo Switch in 2023. While folks who have a PS5 report slightly better performance with the Arkham Collection than on PS4, Rocksteady Studios hasn’t patched the game with native PS5 support, so the resolution, frame rate, and loading times aren’t representative of the console’s capabilities.

Over on PC, all three games will run great on a range of gaming PCs (even if they aren’t all that new). Of course, if you have high-end hardware and a 4K screen, you can really make them sing. If you’re using a Steam Deck, only Arkham City and Arkham Knight are playable there.