Filed under:

Today only, get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $40

New QVC customers can save $30 on a $60 or more purchase

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Spider-Man lounges high above NYC in Marvel Spider-Man 2. Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment via Polygon
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

For today only, new QVC customers can save $30 on purchases of $60 or more by using the promo code HELLO30 at checkout, letting you pick up games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at a significant discount. While QVC doesn’t usually host price cuts, this promo code is just as good, giving you an opportunity to save on a great selection of titles.

You might be tempted to use this $30 discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and the recently launched Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, the fine print on this offer states that your total must be at least $60 before tax at checkout, so these miss the cutoff. Still, if you’re a new QVC customer, you can knock $15 off the cost of one of these less expensive titles by using the code WELCOME15 at checkout.

