Today only, get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $40

For today only, new QVC customers can save $30 on purchases of $60 or more by using the promo code HELLO30 at checkout, letting you pick up games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at a significant discount. While QVC doesn’t usually host price cuts, this promo code is just as good, giving you an opportunity to save on a great selection of titles.

You might be tempted to use this $30 discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and the recently launched Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, the fine print on this offer states that your total must be at least $60 before tax at checkout, so these miss the cutoff. Still, if you’re a new QVC customer, you can knock $15 off the cost of one of these less expensive titles by using the code WELCOME15 at checkout.