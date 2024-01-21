Today only, get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $40

For today only, new QVC customers can save $30 on purchases of $60 or more by using the promo code HELLO30 at checkout, letting you pick up games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at a significant discount. While QVC doesn’t usually host price cuts, this promo code is just as good, giving you an opportunity to save on a great selection of titles.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- $40
- $70
- 43% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- $40
- $70
- 43% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The Last of Us Part 1
- $40
- $70
- 43% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora standard edition
- $40
- $70
- 43% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
You might be tempted to use this $30 discount on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and the recently launched Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, the fine print on this offer states that your total must be at least $60 before tax at checkout, so these miss the cutoff. Still, if you’re a new QVC customer, you can knock $15 off the cost of one of these less expensive titles by using the code WELCOME15 at checkout.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- $35
- $50
- 31% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- $45
- $60
- 26% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Super Mario RPG
- $45
- $60
- 26% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The next level of puzzles.
Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.
Sign up for the newsletter Patch Notes
A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon
Loading comments...