Our headline deal this weekend is perfect for anyone who missed out on the inaugural chapter of the reimagined version of Final Fantasy 7 — and who has their calendar cleared for the entirety of March. The PlayStation Store is currently offering a complimentary copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade when you pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which launches on Feb. 29. (yes, February has 29 days in it this year, we checked).

If remixed RPGs aren’t your thing, Humble is offering a solid bundle featuring some of the all-stars from the AGDQ 2024 speedrunning fundraiser, or you can check out discounts on an awesome collection of digital movies, or an collector’s edition box set that any undead will gush over.

In addition to sharing our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, we’ve also included the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

Purchasing the $69.99 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Twin Pack is the savviest way to catch up on the reimagined RPG from Square Enix without spending more than you need to. The Twin Pack, which is currently available to pre-order exclusively from the PlayStation Store and nowhere else, includes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, complete with the extra content that focuses on Yuffie. You’ll get Remake Intergrade immediately upon purchase, so you can play it while you wait. Unless you already own Remake, there’s no reason not to opt for the Twin Pack.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake takes place exclusively in Midgar, but the second chapter promises to feature a much larger slice of the original game, in addition to a host of new content not present in the original 1997 iteration of Final Fantasy 7 — possibly including some controversial plot remixes.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launched this week on PS5, bringing a litany of graphical enhancements and new ways to experience the post-apocalyptic epic from Naughty Dog. If you were planning to pick up a copy and you haven’t yet had the opportunity to play the remastered version of The Last of Us Part One, Antonline is currently offering copies of both games together for $79.99, a $40 discount on their prices combined. While you can upgrade to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for $10 if you already own a copy for the PlayStation 4, this discount is a great way to pick up both titles if you’re jumping in fresh.

Awesome Games Done Quick, or AGDQ, has kicked off its 2024 speedrunning marathon to raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. If you want to see how you stack up against some of the fastest players in the speedrunning community, want to donate to an awesome charity, or add some solid games to your Steam library on the cheap, you should definitely check out the Humble AGDQ 2024 bundle. It includes eight titles taking part in the streaming showcase.

For just $10, you can add the following titles to your backlog while benefitting the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Bayonetta

Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition

Celeste

Sprawl

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

Astalon: Tears of the Earth

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2: Battle

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures, digital outlets like iTunes, Vudu, and the Microsoft Store are offering the 100 for 100 movie deal, which lets you add the digital versions of 100 classic Columbia movies to your library for just $100. This collection is available for its discounted price through Jan. 23, and features an impressive selection of films reaching back to 1937, including Stripes, Air Force One, The Cable Guy, 3:10 to Yuma, and many more.

Another excellent movie deal you might want to check out this weekend features the six live-action Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich. Usually $230.99, you can currently pick up the 12-disc 4K Blu-ray Steelbook box set for $116.49. This set includes the six mainline movies in the franchise, in addition to a vast collection of featurettes, commentaries, deleted scenes, and more.

If you’re a sucker for Genshin Impact merch, you’re in luck. The official collection of blind boxes, plushies, character stands, and more are now available directly through Amazon. You can add some of these cute collectibles to your curio shelf at a discount, too. Amazon is currently offering a 10% discount when you clip the on-page coupon for each item. For instance, you can currently pick up the Battlefield Valor Blind Box figurines for $89.99 (was $99.99), individual character stands for $11.70 each (was $12.99), or adorable plush keychains for $22.49 each (was $24.99). It’s a small, but nice discount.