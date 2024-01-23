Uniqlo is batting a thousand with its recent gaming collaborations, following up its Katamari Damacy and Metal Gear Solid T-shirt collections with a new lineup of designs inspired by Capcom’s greatest hits. Capcom is responsible for bringing us hit franchises like Mega Man, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Final Fight, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, and Resident Evil, to name a few, and, frankly, they’re all sick.

You’ll need to wait a while to buy them, as they won’t be available in the U.S. through Uniqlo’s online store and select brick-and-mortar locations until Mar. 18. But that should give you enough time to window shop and decide which ones you want.

The collection consists of eight short-sleeve, screen-printed T-shirts, each sporting game art or highly stylized graphics. The entire collection is available to preview at Uniqlo now, with links to each design listed below. While I’m partial to the glitched-out design featuring the Blue Bomber and his jet-dog Rush, my personal favorite has to be the PS2-era Devil May Cry shirt, which is serving some serious 80’s metal vibes.