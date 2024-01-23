 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Capcom’s 40th anniversary T-shirts come to Uniqlo in March

Uniqlo’s latest video game collab launches on Mar. 18

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Stock art from capcom featuring animated versions of Capcom games Image: Capcom
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Uniqlo is batting a thousand with its recent gaming collaborations, following up its Katamari Damacy and Metal Gear Solid T-shirt collections with a new lineup of designs inspired by Capcom’s greatest hits. Capcom is responsible for bringing us hit franchises like Mega Man, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Final Fight, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, and Resident Evil, to name a few, and, frankly, they’re all sick.

You’ll need to wait a while to buy them, as they won’t be available in the U.S. through Uniqlo’s online store and select brick-and-mortar locations until Mar. 18. But that should give you enough time to window shop and decide which ones you want.

A stock photo of Uniqlo’s Capcom 40th Anniversary collection of T-Shirts Image: Uniqlo / Capcom

The collection consists of eight short-sleeve, screen-printed T-shirts, each sporting game art or highly stylized graphics. The entire collection is available to preview at Uniqlo now, with links to each design listed below. While I’m partial to the glitched-out design featuring the Blue Bomber and his jet-dog Rush, my personal favorite has to be the PS2-era Devil May Cry shirt, which is serving some serious 80’s metal vibes.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer tries to check all the boxes

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

By Pete Volk
/ new

We’re living in the age of Ninja Princess Peach

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

WWE Raw’s new weekly home will be exclusively on Netflix

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The full 2024 Oscar nominations list — and predictions for who wins

By Matt Patches
/ new

Robert Downey Jr. proves we didn’t run out of real movie stars, we ran out of real movies

By Austen Goslin
/ new