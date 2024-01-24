 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s not every day that a Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player costs just $128

It’s not as packed with features as Panasonic’s pricier models, but it gets the job done

By Cameron Faulkner
An image of the Panasonic UB150-K 4K Blu-ray player imposed on a custom blue background. Image: Panasonic via Polygon
Black Friday brought a couple stellar deals on Panasonic’s acclaimed 4K Blu-ray players. Those came and went, but there’s one happening now that you may want to check out at Walmart. Panasonic’s base model 4K Blu-ray player, the DP-UB150-K, is just $128.29 (normally $199.99). This deal isn’t being offered at any other retailer. In fact, Amazon and Best Buy’s open-box options cost more than the brand-new model selling at Walmart.

People who are really into 4K Blu-ray will suggest that you skip this model altogether for the pricier $249.99 Panasonic UB420-K, or the $499.99 UB820-K. Both have their merits, with extra audio outputs, more appealing form factors, more comprehensive HDR support, and Wi-Fi (the UB150-K supports Ethernet connectivity only). But if you just want a rock solid player for 4K Blu-ray discs, standard 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs, I suggest checking out this deal.

