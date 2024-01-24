Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4080 Super

Nvidia’s latest super GPUs have finally hit shelves, bringing more value to the existing 40-series GPU lineup with the RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super (the RTX 4080 Super is following on Jan. 31). These new GPUs feature increased CUDA cores and clock speeds with the same amount of VRAM and power requirements as before. That said, the gen-to-gen improvements may not be impressive if you’ve been using any of the 2023’s RTX 40-series cards; someone who’s been using an RTX 30-series card or older for the past few years should certainly notice the difference.

Before you decide to level up your rig with a shiny, new GPU, its important to check a few things — namely that your power supply can provide enough juice, and that your case can actually accommodate your new card. While the power demands and measurements for each card can vary depending on the particular graphics card, you’ll want a power supply that can provide at least 650 W (700 W for the 4070 Ti Super), and enough space to accommodate a GPU that’s at least 244mm long.

If you’ve done all of your homework and you’re ready to upgrade, we’ve listed the price and retailer offering every available model for the RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super below. We’ll update this page on Jan. 31 following the launch of the 4080 Super with pricing and availability information.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super