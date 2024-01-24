 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to pre-order the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet: Temporal Forces expansion

The new expansion launches Mar. 22. Here’s where to pre-order

By Alice Jovanée
Key art for the Temporal Forces expansion for the Pokémon TCG Image: The Pokémon Company
The newest expansion for Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Violet — Temporal Forces, is launching Mar. 22, just two months after the Paldean Fates expansion. It’s currently available to pre-order in its various formats from several online retailers. Temporal Forces expands the current standard library of the Pokémon TCG with over 160 new cards featuring ACE SPEC cards, new illustrations, and more than a dozen new Pokémon ex.

Below, we’ve outlined the different formats that are available to pre-order, along with a description of their contents and where to find them.

Elite Trainer Boxes

The Elite Trainer Boxes for the Temporal Forces expansion comes in two flavors, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Either version can be reserved for around $49.99 from GameStop, Miniature Market, and from the Pokémon Center. While each box contains exclusive cards, die, card sleeves, and binders themed around Flutter Mane or Iron Thorns, you can expect to find the following items in each Elite Trainer box:

Stock photos of the Elite Trainer Boxes for the Temporal Forces Expansion of the Pokémon TCG Image: Wizards of the Coast
  • 11 Temporal Forces Booster Packs
  • 1 Full-art Foil Promo Card
  • 65 Card Sleeves
  • 45 Energy Cards
  • 1 Player’s Guide
  • 6 Damage-counter Dice
  • 1 Competition-legal Coin-flip Die
  • 2 Plastic Condition Markers
  • 1 Collector’s Box
  • 4 Dividers
  • 1 Code Card for Pokémon TCG Live

Build & Battle Box

The Build & Battle Box features a 40-card deck, four Temporal Forces Booster Packs, and a code to unlock the same deck in Pokémon TCG Live. Each Build & Battle Box also contains a random selection of one of four potential unique foil promo cards. If you’d like to reserve this pre-built deck, you can find them for around $20 from either Miniature Market or the Pokémon Center.

Booster Bundle

The Booster Bundle for Temporal Forces is packaged with six booster packs, each containing ten cards and a single basic energy card. Aside your local games store, you can pre-order the Booster Bundle from GameStop for $26.99.

Booster Box

The larger cousin to the Booster Bundle, the Booster Box, comes packed with a total of 36 booster packs. It’s the best way to discover every card in the Temporal Forces expansion. If you aren’t able to reserve one from your local games store, Booster Boxes are currently available to pre-order from Miniature Market for $137.99, or from the Pokémon Center for $160.99.

