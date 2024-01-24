Nintendo is launching a pastel pink set of Joy-Cons for the Switch and Switch OLED on Mar. 22, and you can pre-order them now at Best Buy. They’ll debut on the same day as the launch of Princess Peach: Showtime! Peach’s upcoming solo adventure. Nintendo previously debuted pastel pink in a set of Joy-Cons in 2023 that included one pastel yellow Joy-Con, so this is your first chance to get a set that’s all pink.

Given the unpredictable state of of buying things online these days, the pre-order stock may dry up before launch day arrives (this happens frequently for Nintendo hardware). Should that happen, there may be another chance to snag a pair. We’ll do our best to make sure you’re among the first to know.

But if you’re fed up with the chase, or you’re committed to not buying more Joy-Cons until Nintendo makes them differently, here’s a suggestion: try to install colored Joy-Con plates all by yourself. Over at Amazon, they come in many different colors, including a soft pink, at about $20 per pair. You’ll void your Joy-Cons’ warranty by opening them, but if you’re careful, there’s little to risk and it’s a fun project. I wrote a step-by-step guide to doing it over at The Verge, complete with close-up imagery.